Sunday, March 31, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Manners | Does the guest have to bring food or does the host provide it? Researchers answer

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2024
in World Europe
0
Manners | Does the guest have to bring food or does the host provide it? Researchers answer

There are many norms associated with the village. Researchers tell you how to be a really good guest and host. In the story, you can compare yourself to other readers.

Although we visit each other less than before, the village culture is in force.

If you go for a visit, even on the Easter holidays, with empty hands, you will easily get a stupid reputation, says a food tradition researcher Maarit Knuuttila and professor of food culture at the University of Helsinki Johanna Mäkelä.

There are a lot of unwritten rules about bringing and serving.

#Manners #guest #bring #food #host #provide #Researchers #answer

See also  HS Helsinki | Sex work runs even at Christmas - Inflation still hurts the business, "Emilia" tells HS
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Opinions – Volvo, Renault and the challenge to electric commercial vehicles | FormulaPassion.it

Opinions - Volvo, Renault and the challenge to electric commercial vehicles | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result