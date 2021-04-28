D.he preparations for the launch of the Chinese “Long March 5B” rocket with the core module for the construction of the “Tiangong” space station (Heavenly Palace) are in full swing. At the Wenchuan space station on the island of Hainan in southern China, the launcher has been ready on the launch pad since the weekend. When exactly the start will take place is still unknown. Experts expect Langer Marsch 5B to take off on April 28th. This is supported by the fact that the Chinese police have ordered restrictions on traffic around the spaceport, which should last from Wednesday evening to Thursday evening.

With the construction of the space station, China begins the largest project of its ambitious space program to date. So far there have been two smaller predecessors: The Tiangong 1 space laboratory launched into space in 2011 and burned up uncontrollably in the atmosphere in 2018. Its successor Tiangong 2 was launched in 2016. Two spacemen lived and experimented there for 29 days. In July 2019, China let Tiangong 2 burn up in a controlled manner after almost three years.

The “Tianhe” (Heavenly Harmony) core module for the new space station, which could not be completed until next year at the earliest, is in the cargo hold of the launch vehicle. “Tianhe” is 16.6 meters long and 4.2 meters in diameter. The core module provides electricity and propulsion and offers accommodation for three astronauts who can stay on board for up to six months. Two more parts for scientific experiments are attached in a T-shape.



A model of the Chinese “Tiangong” space station

:



Image: Reuters





Shortly after the start of the Chinese core module, the cargo spacecraft “Tianzhou 2” with fuel and supplies could follow in May. Three astronauts are currently preparing to fly to Tianhe on board the Shenzhou 12 spacecraft, possibly in June. The construction phase requires a tight flight plan: a total of eleven flights are planned – three of them with modules, four cargo missions and four manned space flights, as the Chinese space program announced. The young space nation has prepared for the complex project with Tiangong 1 and Tiangong 2. Rendezvous and refueling maneuvers as well as space walks were practiced.

Should the International Space Station ISS cease to operate in the coming years – its operation is secured until 2024 – then China would possibly be the only nation with a space station. While Russia and the United States are currently discussing what to do with the ISS after 2024, both nations are thinking of their own new outposts in space. The Russian space agency Roskosmos would like to have its own station in orbit in 2030, while NASA has the moon in view. The station, known as the Lunar Gateway, is supposed to orbit the earth’s satellite and be the starting point for people to land on the surface of the moon. According to NASA, the first components could not be brought into space until 2024 at the earliest.