Giovanni Manna, sporting director in pectore of Juventus, and Francesco Calvo, director of the Juventus sporting area, were spotted today at the entrance to the Master Group, the Milanese headquarters of Sassuolo. On the discussion table with Giovanni Carnevali, the main course is the future of Davide Frattesi: the blue midfielder born in 1999 has long been the first choice for Juventus for the future of the midfield in place of Adrien Rabiot, who is expiring. Sassuolo also met Inter, another competitor for Frattesi, together with Roma.

Meeting face to face was an opportunity to evaluate the feasibility of the operation. A sign of the fact that, while waiting for the Giuntoli issue to be resolved, Juventus is already operational on the market. Already in recent weeks, on the sidelines of the talks for the midfielder, Juventus had also introduced a chat with the Neroverde management for Armand Laurienté, the 24-year-old French striker from Dionisi who closed his debut in Serie A with 7 goals in 19 appearances. The departure of Leandro Paredes and the restyling in midfield also turn the spotlight on a profile like that of Maxime Lopez.