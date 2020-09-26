Prime Minister Narendra Modi will express his sentiment with the countrymen today through the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program. In the 69th episode of his radio program, he will appeal to the countrymen, give some suggestions. It can be heard on Doordarshan and All India Radio channels at 11 am. We will also keep you informed about the Prime Minister’s key points.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted and said, “Mind must join at 11 am on 27th September.” He also wrote #MannKiBaat with this tweet. This episode of the Prime Minister is going to air on the very next day of his address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). On the other hand, the Akali Dal, which has been together since 1997 on the issue of farmer bills, has split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded a discussion on Kovid in today’s Mann Ki Baat. Referring to the news related to a tweet by Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala, he said, “I wish Kovid had access to the mind on the strategy.”

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

Keep in mind that Poonawal had tweeted on Saturday that all Indians would need Rs 80,000 crore to get the Corona vaccine.

Serum Institute’s question to the government, 80 thousand crores for vaccine?

In his 68th Mann Ki Baat program, the PM had laid great emphasis on the National Education Policy. He mentioned the important role of teachers in taking advantage of the new education policy to the students. Then he had said, ‘I am confident that the national education policy is going to change the country. Our teachers will also have a big role in benefiting students.

Keep in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been communicating with people through Mann Ki Baat ever since the Center came to power in 2014. Through this program, he has talked about many problems of the country and ways to solve them.