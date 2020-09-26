Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi demanded a discussion on Kovid in today’s Mann Ki Baat. Referring to the news related to a tweet by Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawala, he said, “I wish Kovid had access to the mind on the strategy.”
Keep in mind that Poonawal had tweeted on Saturday that all Indians would need Rs 80,000 crore to get the Corona vaccine.
Serum Institute’s question to the government, 80 thousand crores for vaccine?
In his 68th Mann Ki Baat program, the PM had laid great emphasis on the National Education Policy. He mentioned the important role of teachers in taking advantage of the new education policy to the students. Then he had said, ‘I am confident that the national education policy is going to change the country. Our teachers will also have a big role in benefiting students.
Keep in mind that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been communicating with people through Mann Ki Baat ever since the Center came to power in 2014. Through this program, he has talked about many problems of the country and ways to solve them.
