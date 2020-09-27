Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the country through his 69th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday i.e. at 11 am. In this program, PM Modi interacts with people from different areas of different parts of the country. They also share their mind with the countrymen on various issues.

PM Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Highlights:

>> In this period of Corona, I will remind you once again, must keep the mask, do not go out without face cover. We should not forget, do not slack until there is medicine.

>> What is mother’s love, what is Vatsalya, I can never forget that incident.

>> What is mother's love, what is Vatsalya, I can never forget that incident.

>> This 12 October is also the birth anniversary of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji, she devoted her entire life to the service of the people. She belonged to a royal family, had no shortage of property, power, and other resources. But still, he spent his life, like a mother, in public interest, for public service.

>> Gandhi’s economic thinking had an understanding of India’s nerve, the fragrance of India. The life of Pujya Bapu reminds us to ensure that every action we do is done for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.

>> Four years ago, it was around this time that the world saw the courage, bravery and boldness of our soldiers during the surgical strike. Our brave soldiers had the same objective and the same goal, at all costs, to protect the pride and honor of Mother India.

"Can you imagine, a ruler who ruled such a large part of the world, that it was said that the sun would never set under his rule. Such a powerful government, frightened by a 23-year-old man. was."

>> In today’s date, the more modern options we give to agriculture, the more it will grow, new ways will come in it, new innovations will be added.

>> Think, how many youth they employed, and the fun is that, due to not being middlemen, the farmer also benefited, and, the consumer also benefited.

>> Three-four years ago, in Maharashtra, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the purview of APMC. An example of how this change has changed the situation of Maharashtra’s fruit and vegetable farmers, Sri Swami Samarth Farmer’s producer company limited – This is a group of farmers.

>> They have the power to sell their fruits and vegetables, anywhere, to anyone, and this power is the basis of their progress. Now other farmers of the country have also got the same power.

Motivational story of one of our farmers brother Kanwar Chauhan of Sonipat district of Haryana

>> My dear countrymen, it is said here that the one who is attached to the ground, he is equally adamant in the biggest storms. Our agricultural sector, our farmer is a living example of this in this difficult time of Corona. In recent times, these areas have liberated themselves from many restrictions, have tried to break many myths. I get letters from many such farmers, I speak to farmer organizations, which show how new dimensions are being added to farming, how agriculture is changing.

>> Another reason for his deep association with India is that he was also born on 15 August. Seedu ji has started another two-hour program now every Sunday night at 9 pm, in which he narrates the story of an entire Bollywood film in French and Bombara.

>> Mali is a large and land locked country in West Africa, far from India. Seedu Dembele, a teacher in a public school in Kita, a town in Mali, teaches English, Music and Painting, drawing, to children.

Today "Mann Ki Baat" has a special guest … from Mali!

>> I am sure that you guys will definitely do this work. This art of storytelling becomes stronger in the country, more publicized and more comfortable, so, let us all try.

>> I, the narrator, will urge, most of all, that we are going to celebrate 75 years of freedom, can we propagate in our stories as many inspiring events of the period of complete slavery!

>> How can we propagate the story more, make it popular, and, in every household, to tell good stories, to tell good stories to children, these should be very big credits of public life. We all should work together in the direction of how to create this environment.

"Let us hear the story of a king. The king's name was Krishna Dev Rai and the name of the kingdom was Vijayanagara …. " On the request of PM Shri @narendramodi , the members of Bangalore Story Telling Society telling story of Raja Krishna Deva Raya.



PM Shri @narendramodi speaks to Ms Aparna Athreya of Bangalore Story Telling Society in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

>> Srividya Veer Raghavan of Chennai is also promoting, broadcasting, spreading stories related to our culture, while two websites named Kathalaya and The Indian story telling network are also doing tremendous work in this field.

>> There are many such efforts which are making the stories of rural India very popular. There are many people like Vaishali Vyavahare Deshpande who are making it popular in Marathi as well.

>> We have a tradition of fiction here. This is the ancient method of telling religious stories. It also included ‘Katakalakshevam’. We have a variety of folk tales prevalent here.

>> We are proud that we are residents of a country where there is a tradition of interests and panchatantra, where, in the stories, imaginary worlds of animals and birds and fairies were created, so that the words of conscience and intelligence can be easily explained.

A real life story about story telling from PM Shri @narendramodi's early life!

>> If you want to feel the power of the story, then when a mother is telling the story to make her little child sleep or feed her.

>> One such genre as I said is the story of storytelling. Friends, the history of stories is as old as human civilization.

>> Today, when the distance of two yards has become an indispensable necessity, this crisis period has also worked to bring family members closer and closer. In every family, some elderly or older people used to tell stories of the family, and new inspiration, new energy fill the house. We must have realized, that the laws that our forefathers had devised, how important they are even today and when they are not there, how much we miss.

>> The whole world is undergoing many changes during this period of Corona.

PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program is also broadcast through live streams on AIR, DD News, PMO and YouTube channels of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In his previous address, the Prime Minister called for the start-up in the country to come together to build a manufacturing hub for toys in India.