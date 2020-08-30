Highlights: PM Modi spoke about being a vocal for toys in Mann Ki Baat

He said that together make toys for self-reliant India

The Prime Minister has done many things with an arrow to promote the toy industry in India.

Toys in India have a turnover of about 10 thousand crores.

Today, PM Modi mentioned toys in Mann Ki Baat. He spoke of being a vocal for local toys. That is, they have appealed to people to buy local toys and also tell others about them. He said that together make toys for self-reliant India. Actually, toys are being stopped from there due to the deteriorating relationship with China. People have also decided to boycott goods made in China. In such a situation there is a lot of opportunity in the toy industry. Let’s know what PM Modi said for the toy industry.

PM Modi said on toy industry

The PM said that toys increase activity and entertain. Regarding toys, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had said that the best toy is the one which is incomplete. That is, such a toy, which is incomplete and children should complete it together in the game. PM said that India has a very rich tradition of local toys. There are many talented and skilled craftsmen who specialize in making good toys. Even some parts of India are starting to develop as toy clusters, such as Channapatna in Ramnagar, Karnataka, Kondapalli in Krishna, Andhra Pradesh, Tanjore in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and such There are many other places.

PM targets many targets with toys

The PM has done many things with one stone by encouraging the toy industry in India. One is that local toys will promote self-sufficient India, vocal for local and Make in India. Second, it will create employment opportunities for a lot of people. Third, China will be shocked and our dependence on it will come down, from where many toys are imported. Not only that, if people start working with encouragement towards this, then the market will run, which will start the circulation of money and the wheel of the economy will start catching pace. Such steps are needed to further the economy that was sinking in the Corona era.

How big is India’s toy business?

According to IMARC, a market research firm, toys in India have a turnover of about 10 thousand crores. Out of this, organized toy market is worth 3.5-4.5 thousand crores. Let’s say here that more than 80 percent of toys in India still come from China. In such a situation, removing the dependency from China and vocalizing the local will open up a lot of opportunities in the toy industry. It is also interesting to note that the toy industry is growing at an annual rate of around 15 per cent, which can be seen to be strong on being a local for vocal.