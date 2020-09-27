new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country through the Mann Ki Baat radio program. The Prime Minister stated the importance of two yards in the Corona period. With this, he said that the world is going through a phase of change. He said that in this crisis, work has been done to bring family members together and bring them closer.

The Prime Minister said, “In this period of Corona, the whole world is going through many changes. Today, when the distance of two yards has become an indispensable need, this crisis period has also worked to bring family members closer and closer. ”

Along with this, the Prime Minister also told the importance of story telling. The Prime Minister said, “For so long, how to be together, how to live, how to spend time, how to be happy every moment?” So, many families had problems and the reason was that, our traditions, which used to run in the family as a kind of sacrament, are missing, it seems, many families Where it has all ended, and, because of that scarcity, it became a little difficult for the families to spend this crisis period, and, what was the important thing in that? In every family, some elderly or older people used to tell stories of the family, and new inspiration, new energy fill the house.

He further said, “We must have realized, that the laws that our forefathers had enacted, how important they are even today and when they are not, how much we feel lacking. One such genre, as I said, is the art of telling a story.

Describing the history and importance of the art of telling a story, the Prime Minister said, “The history of stories is as old as human civilization.” The stories reveal the creative and sensitive side of the people, revealing it. If you want to feel the power of the story, then when a mother is telling the story to make her little child sleep or feed her, then see.

The Prime Minister also narrated the anecdote of his early life, he said that he used to meet children in early life and would tell them the story and ask them to narrate it as well. The Prime Minister said, “I lived as a family for a long time in my life. It was my life Every day a new village, new people, new families, but, when I used to go in families, I would talk to the children and sometimes tell the children, “Come on brother, tell me a story, So I was surprised, kids used to tell me, no uncle, no story, we will tell jokes, and me too, they used to say that, uncle you tell us jokes, that is they had no introduction to the story. Mostly, his life was absorbed in jokes.

The Prime Minister also gave information about some websites related to the story. He said, “I got information about a website like gaathastory.in, which, Amar Vyas, runs together with the rest of the people. Amar Vyas went abroad after pursuing his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad, then came back. Currently living in Bengaluru and taking time to connect with stories, doing such interesting work. There are many such efforts which are making the stories of rural India very popular. There are many people like Vaishali Vyahre Deshpande who are making it popular in Marathi as well.

The Prime Minister further said, “Srividya Veer Raghavan of Chennai is also engaged in publicizing, broadcasting, spreading stories related to our culture, while two websites called Kathalaya and The Indian storytelling network are also doing tremendous work in this field. Geeta Ramanujan has focused stories in kathalaya.org, while the network of story tellers from different cities is also being prepared through The Indian storytelling network. There is a Vikram Sridhar in Bengaluru, who is very excited about the stories related to Bapu. Many more people, in this field, must be working – you must share about them on social media.