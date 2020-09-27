new Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country today through his monthly radio program ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This was the 16th part of ‘Mann Ki Baat-2.0’. During this, he said that many changes were seen in the Corona period. With this, he once again gave what he wanted to follow social distancing. He said that two yards is necessary in the Corona period. Along with this, he also talked about storytelling and farmers.

Big things about PM Modi’s address

The Prime Minister said that in this period of Corona, the whole world is going through many changes. Today, the distance of two yards has become an indispensable necessity, so this crisis has also worked to bring family members together and bring them closer.

During this, PM Modi underlined the importance of storytelling in the family. He said that the colonies bring out the creative side and sensitive side of the people. He said that this is the strength of the story that the mother tells the story to feed or feed her young child.

PM Modi said that India has a rich tradition of telling stories. We have a tradition of fiction here. This is the ancient method of telling religious stories. It also includes ‘Katakalakshevam’.

The Prime Minister spoke to Aparna Athre, Shailaja Sampath, Soumya Srinivasan, Aparna Jaishankar and Lavanya Prasad of the Storytelling Society of Bangalore during Mann Ki Baat. The PM discussed with him the storytelling experience and its beginnings. Some stories were also narrated. PM Modi will share this long conversation on the Narendra Modi app. He appealed to the people to hear it.

Further, PM Modi appealed to the people to take time for stories in their homes. It can also be done that every week, family members tell a story on one topic. This will prove to be very interesting. Its subjects may be related to human aspects. It can also include inspiring events of the period of slave India.

While referring to the farmers, PM Modi said that in the era of Corona crisis, the agriculture sector of our country has once again shown its stamina. Referring to the ACMC Act, PM Modi mentioned Kisan Kanwar Chauhan of Haryana. According to Kanwar Chauhan, in 2014, fruits and vegetables were excluded from the APMC Act. This greatly benefited him and fellow farmers around him.

With this, PM Modi bowed to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Tomorrow is his birth anniversary on 28 September. He also remembered President Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Underlined the contribution of Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia.

