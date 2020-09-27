In this episode of his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the importance of stories of keeping families connected. On Sunday (27 September 2020), he appreciated the people involved in the task of promoting the storytelling and urged the people of the country to stay connected with this rich tradition.

In his monthly program ‘Mann Ki Baat’ aired on the radio, PM Modi spoke to some people working to continue the tradition of storytelling and tried to find out how he got inspired and how They are carrying out their work. During this, he spoke to Arpana Athareya and his colleagues from the Story Telling Society of Bangalore and urged them to narrate the story. The story he told is as follows.

“Let us hear the story of a king. The name of the king was Krishnadeva Raya and the name of the kingdom was Vijayanagar. Now the king was ours, so great. If there was anything wrong in them, it was more love for his minister Tenali Rama and more towards food. Every day Raja used to sit around for lunch – that something good would be made today and every day his cook (cook, or cook or cook) fed him the same lifeless vegetables – Turai, Gourd, Kaddu, Tinda. Oops. On one such day, the king threw the plate in anger while eating and ordered his cook to either make another delicious vegetable or tomorrow I will crucify you.

The cook got scared. Now where does he go for the new vegetable. The chef ran Bhaga-Bhaga directly to Tenali Rama and told him the whole story. Hearing this, Tenali Rama told the cook about the remedy. The next day the king came for lunch and called the cook. Today something new is made delicious or I prepare a cross. The frightened cook quickly decorated the plate and served hot food to the king. There was a new vegetable in the plate. The king was excited and tasted some vegetables. Oh wow! What a vegetable it was Neither did it fade like a trumpet nor was it sweet like kaddu. Whatever seasoning the cook had added to the fry, codenamed, everything tasted good. Satisfied with licking fingers, the king called the cook and asked what vegetable it was. What is its name The cook answered as taught. Your crown is this crowned eggplant. Prabhu is the king of vegetables just like you and that’s why the other vegetables crowned the brinjal. The king was happy and declared that from today we will eat this crowned brinjal. Not only us but also in our state only brinjal will be made and no vegetable will be made. Both the king and the subjects were happy. That is, at first everyone was happy that they had got a new vegetable, but as the days progressed, the tone decreased slightly. Brinjal fills in one house and brinjal bhaja in the other house, and Vangi bhaat here. How much can the same brinjal bear. Gradually the king also got fed up. The same brinjal every day. One day it came that the king called the cook and rebuked him a lot. Who told you that Brinjal has a crown on its head. No brinjal will be eaten in this state from now on. Make any other vegetables from yesterday but do not make brinjals. The chef went straight to Tenali Rama as you commanded. Staring at Tenali Rama’s feet, he said thank you Minister, you saved our lives. Because of your suggestion, now we can feed any vegetable to the king. Tenali Rama laughed and said what is the minister who cannot keep the king happy. And that’s how stories of King Krishnadevaraya and Minister Tenali Rama continued to be created and people kept listening. “

An interesting interaction with those associated with the Bangalore Storytelling Society on story telling. They also shared a story, which you must hear. #MannKiBaat https://t.co/SzbBIaTtri – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

On this story, Prime Minister Modi said that right now the nutrition month is going on, so this story related to food and drink is very relevant. People should be encouraged to nurture through stories.

Listen to the full story here –