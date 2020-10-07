Delhi Capitals (DC) coach Ricky Pontig promised his chief spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that he would talk to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about fining runs on teams whose batsmen are too out on the non-striker end. Come. During the Indian Premier League match last year, Ashwin dismissed Jos Buttler after being run out of the line at the non-striker end, making him into the headlines.

He was seen in Dubai on Monday warning Royal Finals opener Aaron Finch in Dubai. Ashwin said on his YouTube channel, ‘Unless the thieves repent, you cannot stop stealing. I can’t always monitor it. I tagged Pontig in the tweet. He (Pontig) said that he would have asked me (Finch) to run out. He said that the wrong thing is wrong.

Ashwin said, ‘He said that he is talking to the ICC committee about the fine. He is really working hard to keep his promise. He did so to honor Pontig’s thinking of not dismissing the batsman at the non-striker end, as well as Finch being his teammate. Ashwin said, “He (Finch) has been a good friend since the days of Kings XI Punjab, so I took it as a final warning to him.”

The senior off-spinner also said that at least 10 runs should be deducted as penalty. He said, ‘Its punishment should be strict. To do so, fine 10 runs, then no one will do it. Getting the batsman out in this way is not a matter of skill but the bowlers have no other option.