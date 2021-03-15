Mank, David Fincher’s vision of the filming of Citizen Kane, has achieved 10 nominations for the Oscar awards, despite not having entered a better script. Nomadland, by Chloé Zhao, a drama that confirms the harsh social reality that the new internet-based economy has caused, has obtained six, although in the bets, after the Golden Gobos, it remains a favorite. The film, Golden Lion at the last Venice Film Festival and Golden Globe for Best Picture, follows in the footsteps of Fern (Frances McDormand), a former teacher who now lives in a nomadic caravan, and who works for Amazon in the season Christmas, when the sending of gifts increases. They have also achieved six The father, Judas and the black messiah, Sound of Metal, The Chicago 7 trial Y Minari. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 25, in a face-to-face gala that has been postponed from its usual dates due to the pandemic. Those chosen to compete for best film are eight: The father, Judas and the black messiah, Mank, Minari, The Chicago 7 Trial, Nomadland, A Promising Young Woman Y Sound of Metal. Netflix has achieved, as a studio, 35 nominations, but has failed to match MGM’s record of 1937, when it managed to get five of the 10 best picture nominees from the same studio.

Curiously, since the libretto by Jack Fincher, who died in 2003, which has been retouched by his son, David, was not nominated for a script, Mank You won’t be able to win in the only category Citizen Kane did: Script. Mank focuses on Herman J. Mankiewicz, co-writer of Citizen Kane alongside Orson Welles, who was favored at the 1942 Hollywood Academy Awards for the industry’s disdain for the genius newcomer from the East Coast. Of his nine Oscar nominations, Citizen Kane He only got one statuette, the original script (Mank was highly regarded), and neither of the film’s two credited writers (there were more) were present during that awards night at the Baltimore Hotel.

In the acting categories, they seem clear favorites in protagonist Anthony Hopkins with The father – beware of Chadwick Boseman, posthumous candidate for The mother of the blues— and Frances McDormand with Nomadland. In secondary school, in the female section, the absence of Jodie Foster, winner of the Golden Globe, is striking (The Mauritanian has not achieved a single candidacy), which greatly opens up that struggle between Amanda Seyfried (Mank), Olivia colman (The father) and Glenn Close (Hillbilly, a country elegy). Close, who with this has already eight nominations for Hollywood awards and so far no statuette, is also a candidate for the Razzies, the anti-Oscars that award the worst work, for the same work. In secondary actor the quintet is very even. There are nine nominated non-Caucasian actors and the first Asian American for Best Actor (Steven Yeun, for Minari).

In another of the strong categories, that of international film, of 93 countries that sent feature films, the institution had already reduced the opponents to 15, and no Latin American film has entered, so the favorite is Another round from the Danish Thomas Vinterberg (who also competes in directing). Against her are the Romanian Collective (which has also achieved candidacy in documentary), the Bosnian Quo vadis, Aida ?, Shaonian from ni (Hong Kong), and the Tunisian The man who sold his skin. Of the quintet, two are led by women: the Bosnian, by Jasmila Zbanic, and the Tunisian, a film by Kaouther Ben Hania.

For the first time, two filmmakers compete in best direction: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) and Emerald Fennell (A promising young woman). So far only five women have been nominated for Best Director: Lina Wertmüller, for Pascualino Seven Beauties (1976); Jane Campion, by The Piano (1993); Sofia Coppola, by Lost in translation (2003); Kathryn Bigelow, for the hurt Locker (2009), and Greta Gerwig for Lady bird (2017). Of these, only Bigelow won the statuette.

Yes, it will be in a documentary (she was opting for that candidacy and for an international film) the Chilean The mole agent, scored by Maite Alberdi. Finally Pedro Almodóvar has not managed to be a candidate for the best fiction short with The human voice, an update on the Jean Cocteau monologue played by Tilda Swinton. It would have been his fifth nomination for the filmmaker, who already has two Oscars.

Last year, the 92nd Oscars ceremony became the first in which a non-English-speaking film won the main statuette. That honor went to the South Korean Parasites, by Bong Joon-ho, which won Oscars for Best Picture, International Film, Directing, and Original Screenplay. In recent years, the Hollywood Academy has made an effort towards globalization and the diversity of its members, and this has led to an increase in voters who live outside the United States, which in turn has opened the doors to some awards that can gradually move away from movies made in Hollywood.