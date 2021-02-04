In the year of lockdown and movie theaters closed by the pandemic, streaming platforms confirmed that they lead the industry. Netflix alone, this year, has just achieved more than 40 Golden Globe nominations as distributors of series and films (Amazon Studios obtained 7 nominations and Warner Bros. Pictures, 4). For the film awards, the platform achieved six nominations with Mank, starring Gary Oldman. The story behind the film Citizen Kane, shot in black and white and directed by David Fincher, competes – among other categories – for best drama film, best actor and best screenplay for Jack Fincher.

Mank nominates for best film of the year along with The Trial of the 7 of Chicago – it got five nominations -, The father who has Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman nominated, the nomadland festival winner and Promising Young Woman, which has four nominations. In the category of best musical or comedy film, Borat, Hamilton, Music, Palm Springs and The Prom were nominated.

On television he led ‘The Crown’, with its fourth season focused on the story of Lady Di and also on the tense relationship between Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth. The series achieved six nominations including for best drama series. Emma Corrin as Diana of Wales is nominated for best actress, sharing the category with Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter will compete for the Golden Globe for best supporting actress and Josh O’Connor is up for best actor. And, as expected, Anya Taylor-Joy was nominated by the Foreign Press Association for ‘Lady’s Gambit’, the most watched miniseries in the platform’s history. The actress is running twice with the film Emma.

But despite the farewell of phenomena like ‘Game of Thrones’ or the award-winning ‘Big Little Lies’, HBO led the category of miniseries with four nominations for the series produced and starring Nicole Kidman, ‘The Undoing’. The production is nominated for Best Television Miniseries, Best Actress, Best Actor in a Miniseries (Hugh Grant) and Best Supporting Actor (Donald Sutherland).

Additionally, the HBO series ‘Perry Mason’ earned a nomination for Matthew Rhys for Best Actor. “Lovecraft” will compete for best drama series and actor Mark Ruffalo is favorite for the drama “I Know This Much is True.”

Record of female filmmakers nominated

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Natalie Portman used the seconds she was given as presenter for the best director category to question the exclusion of women. “Here are the exclusively male nominees,” he said. This year – after six years without considering female directors – the organization took a historic step by nominating three women: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland, Emerald Fennell for Promising Young Woman and Regina King for One Night in Miami. They will compete against David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin for The Chicago Trial of 7. It should be noted that this is the first time that more than one filmmaker has been nominated for the Golden Globes.