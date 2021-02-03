The Netflix digital platform has left its rivals breathless in nominations for the Golden Globes, the awards of the foreign press in Hollywood, with 42 nominations among its productions for television and cinema. The nominations were announced this morning and the awards will be presented on February 28.

At the cinema, Mank, by David Fincher, gets six nominations; The Chicago 7 trial by Aaron Sorkin, he is with five, and behind with four they tie Nomadland, The Father Y A promising young woman the pleasant surprise in this ad. In the double section for best film they enter, on the one hand, in drama, The father, Mank, Nomadland, A promising young woman Y The Chicago 7 trial; and in comedy, Borat 2, Music, Hamilton (which is still a recorded play), Palm springs Y The Prom. Directing will be three female filmmakers (there were none last year): Emerald Fennell, for A promising young woman; Chloé Zhao, for Nomadland, and Regina King, for One night in Miami. Two classics complete the quintet: David Fincher, for Mank, and Aaron Sorkin, for The Chicago 7 trial. Here the categories are unified and the drama makers clearly enter. There is nothing for Spike Lee and his Da 5 Bloods: brothers in arms.

Sacha Baron Cohen has achieved a double candidacy in acting, thanks to her work in Borat 2 and in The Chicago 7 trial. In dramatic male performance competing Riz Ahmed, for Sound of Metal; the late Chadwick Boseman, for The mother of the blues; Anthony Hopkins, by The father; Tahar Rahim, for The Mauritanian, and Gary Oldman, for Mank. Admittedly, this is a very powerful category, with the names that had to be there … except for the absence of Tom Hanks, for News from the big world. As for actors of comedy or musical, besides Baron Cohen, there are James Corden, for The Prom; Lin-Manuel Miranda, for Hamilton; Dev Patel, by David Copperfield, and Andy Samberg, in Palm Springs. Beyond the strange element, which they were already announcing, of seeing a candidate actor for a film that is a recorded play (Miranda, for Hamilton), there wasn’t much else either. Finally, in secondary, along with Baron Cohen Daniel Kaluuya compete, in Judas And The Black Messiah; Jared Leto, for The little things; Bill Murray. by On The Rocks, and Leslie Odom junior for One night in Miami.

In female interpretation, in the comedy or musical section, María Bakalova enters, for Borat 2; Kate Hudson, for Music; Michelle Pfeiffer, for French Exit; Anya Taylor Joy, by Emma, and Rosamund Pike, with I Care A Lot. Meryl Streep stays out (The Prom). Good editing for Joy, who is also on television thanks to her performance in Lady’s gambit. In drama will be Viola Davis, for The mother of the blues; Andra Day, by The United States against Billie Holiday; Vanessa Kirby, with Fragments of a woman, and Carey Mullgan, for A promising young woman. Another veteran, Sofia Loren, has not been selected. And in high school the finalists are: Glenn Close, for Hillbilly, a country elegy; Jodie Foster, for The Mauritanian; Olivia Colman, for The father; child actress Helena Zengel, for News from the big world, and Amanda Seyfried, for Mank. Colman, thanks to The Crown, He has also achieved double candidacy.

In foreign-language film there will be a Latin American representative: The weeping woman (Guatemala), by Jayro Bustamante, is in the quintet completed by the winner of the European Film Awards, Another round (Denmark), by Thomas Vinterberg; Between us (France), by Filippo Meneghetti; American, although spoken in Korean, Minari, by Lee Isaac Chung -who swept Sundance 2020-, and the Italian The life ahead, by Edoardo Ponti, with his mother, Sofia Loren, as the protagonist.

On television, the great winner in the reading of nominations has been The Crown, who has achieved six with his fourth season, and the comedy Schitt’s Creek with five. The Netflix series about the British royal family has five members of its cast competing. Netflix has also managed to be the chain or platform with the highest number of nominations: 20. Outside, without a nomination, the series has been I May Destroy You, from BBC and HBO.

The 78th Golden Globes Awards, delivered by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) —with fewer than 90 members— will take place on February 28 from, for the first time, two locations: Amy Poehler will be the presenter at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the traditional place of delivery, in Los Angeles, and Tina Fey will do it from The Rainbow Room, in the offices of NBC, the chain that broadcasts the ceremony, in New York. Norman Lear will receive the television honor award, the Carol Burnett award, and Jane Fonda the film award, the Cecil B de Mille award.

These awards have also suffered a postponement of dates forced by the pandemic. And they will be delivered before those chosen to be candidates for the Oscars have even been voted, because the nominations for these are made public on March 15 and they will celebrate their gala on April 25.