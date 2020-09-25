Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa has claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is preparing to summon filmmaker Karan Johar in a drug case soon. Sirsa had complained about this party of Karan Johar to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana. Many celebrities were present in this party including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor.

Sirsa’s tweet

Manjinder Singh Sirsa wrote on his Twitter handle, ‘It has been reported from sources that NCB will also summon Karan Johar soon. Karan Johar will be questioned about the 2019 drug party video. ‘

Rakul talks about accepted drug chat

NCB also questioned Actress Rakulpreet Singh for more than four hours. In the NCB’s first day interrogation of Rakulpreet Singh, he confessed to the drug chat with Riya Chakraborty. But at the same time, he also said that he has nothing to do with drugs. Rakulpreet has named Kshitij Prasad, assistant director of Dharma Productions, during the NCB inquiry. It is said that Rakulpreet has taken the name of 4 celebrities, whom Kshitij Prasad used to supply drugs as a matter of fact.

Horizon and Charisma questioned

NCB questioned Kritija Prasad and Deepika Padukone manager Karishma Prakash for hours. Kshitij Prasad has named his friend and assistant director Anubhav Chopra, who has worked with Dharma Productions. Also questioned NCB Anubhav Chopra. The NCB on Friday raided the house of Kshitij Prasad and recovered the drugs. According to reports, Horizon and Anubhav have been asked about Karan Johar’s party.