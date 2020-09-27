The forensic report of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s video of last year’s party has come to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). At the same time, Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who complained to Karan Johar’s party from NCB, has targeted Karan Johar by sharing the video on Twitter. He said that soon Karan Johar will be doing coffee with NCB.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted video

Manjinder Singh Sirsa has shared a video on his Twitter handle. With this, he wrote, ‘Karan Johar is the king pin of Bollywood’s drug cartel. He considered himself above the law. He was threatening me and news channels to take legal action. There will be legal action and now on Karan Johar!

Video forensic report of Karan Johar’s party

According to the reports, a video forensic report of Karan Johar’s party has come to the NCB. According to the forensic report, this video during the party is real and no editing has been done in it. NCB will hold a meeting regarding this and decide what the next action will be in the case.

Also read: Forensic report of Karan Johar’s party video, truth revealed

Manjinder Singh Sirsa complains to NCB

Explain that Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that the NCB would soon summon Karan Johar. Manjinder Singh Sirsa complained to Karan Johar’s party to NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana and submitted the video as evidence. Many celebrities were present in this party including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor.