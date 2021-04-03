The video for the song Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”) by the singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin), with whom she will go to Eurovision, has become the most popular on the official YouTube channel of the contest. It is reported by TASS…

The singer surpassed 39 members, including former leader Serbian group Hurricane with the song Loco Loco, to more than 6.7 million views.

Earlier it was reported that the Kremlin has commented on the song Manizha for Eurovision. Dmitry Peskov said that he does not consider this an object of attention and care. The Kremlin spokesman also added that the choice of the song is made by the audience.

On Thursday, the Russian Orthodox Church called the song Russian Woman unworthy. They noted that “a significant part of the Russian female community” is outraged by the composition.