The number of the singer Manizha at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 broke the record for views among all the contestants of the first semi-final. Published on Youtube-the competition channel was watched over 1.5 million times.

At the same time, the full broadcast of the semi-final at the time of this writing has gained more than 1.6 million views. In second place among the contestants was the group Go_A representing Ukraine with the song Shum – their recording has collected over a million views. In third place is the number of the artist Elena Tsagrinu, who has gained more than 700 thousand views, who represents Cyprus with the song El Diablo.

Earlier it was reported that the performance of Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin) brought foreign viewers to tears, who praised the number in the comments on YouTube.

Manizha reached the Eurovision final with the song Russian Woman. In addition to her, representatives from Ukraine, Norway, Azerbaijan, Malta, Sweden, Israel, Lithuania, Cyprus and Belgium took part in the last stage of the competition. The second semi-final will take place on Thursday 20 May and the final will take place on 22 May.