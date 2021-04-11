Manizha sings about the strength of Russian women, encourages them to resist, to be independent; to hear sexist comments. It’s about the continual allusions to age and motherhood, toxic stereotypes, normative beauty standards. And your crystal clear message on Russian woman, with which the artist will represent Russia at the Eurovision festival in May, has enraged conservative and ultra-nationalist groups in that country. Manizha Senguin, born in Tajikistan 29 years ago, has become the target of a wave of hate messages because of her Central Asian origin, her feminism and open defense of LGTBIQ rights in a country where there are no specific laws against gender violence and homophobia is practically state policy, with norms that prohibit and punish the dissemination of “non-traditional relationships” to minors.

The comments do not slip, he acknowledges with a shrug in one of the living rooms of his recording studio in Moscow. But he has relativized them. “I did not even suspect that what he was bringing to the stage with Russian woman It was not a song but a mirror in which many people look at themselves. And not everyone likes the reflection. But there are some who looked at it and rethought many things. Not all hatred can destroy that, ”he says, adjusting his champagne-colored satin jacket suit while around him a crew from the First Channel of Russian television films a documentary about his way to the festival, to be held in Rotterdam on the 22nd. of May. A widely followed event in Russia, which since debuting more than two decades ago has finished in the top five on ten occasions.

“You are beautiful in general, but you could lose weight. You are already over 30 years old, hello, where are your children? ”, Say the letters Russian woman in Russian — with some part in English — to the beat of a catchy, upbeat mix of pop, rap, and folk; which adds to its diverse musical repertoire full of tender ballads, feminist gospel rap, hip hop, soul, rock, pop, which mentions influences from the Russian singer and actress Alla Borisovna Pugacheva, the Lebanese Yasmine Hamdam, or the Tajik Daler Nazarov and even Jonnny Cash or Billie Eilish.

But the truth is that what happened with Russian Woman, based on her own life experiences and with which Manizha won last March a televised contest with open voting to represent Russia in the famous song festival, is more than a controversy in the social media. The Russian investigation committee, at the request of an association of war veterans, has opened a case about his letters and his alleged “incitement to hatred or enmity.” And some of the highest-level political figures in the country, such as the president of the Federation Council (upper house), Valentina Matvienko, have come to question in Parliament the vote that gave the artist the victory.

The artist, who came with her family to Moscow in the mid-1990s fleeing the civil war in Tajikistan, has traveled a winding path since that childhood when her mother, a renowned designer in Dushbane, had to work as that he could in the Russian capital, and when he went through a hard time due to his parents’ divorce – “you will not break me with a broken family,” he sings. Manizha, who faced harassment at school and in the neighborhood because of his origin, because at first he did not speak Russian well, because of his “non-Slavic” appearance, says that he has reconciled “in part” with all this. As with the bushy hair on her brow, which she says Mexican artist Frida Kahlo helped her come to terms with. “Everyone was picking on me for being a single eyebrow and I waxed it so much that now it doesn’t grow. It’s sad, now I have to paint it, ”he says, speaking of stereotypes.

He has rebuilt himself many times since he jumped onto the stage as a teenager, with dark dyed hair and under a stage name (Ru.Kola) because his, the producers told him, “sounded too Muslim.” Or since she collapsed, tired of “being stuck in a glass urn” and all that “artificial image pressure”, and she left everything. When he started playing gambling dens in St. Petersburg and had to sleep a couple of times in a friend’s car. Or when he traveled to London to advance his musical career and things did not go as expected and he returned to Russia to become one of the first stars of Instagram music, a platform where he unleashed his creativity, he spoke of the beauty, the feeling of belonging, domestic violence. And he channeled his social activism.

“I do all this not for those who hate me, but for those who later can jump higher than me, because in my own life there were examples that helped me to stand firm, to say out loud what I want,” he remarks. Like his mother, whom he calls “you” —as the tradition of Central Asia marks—, who is now his friend, his producer, his confidant, and who walks through the rooms of the recording studio paying attention to all the details . Or the influence of many other Russian women, he says. “They are one of the strongest in the world. Many do not even suspect that they are feminists, they would not call themselves that, and they would even fight the term, but they are, ”says Manizha, proud of her Tajik heritage.

Singer Manizha, who represents Russia at the Eurovision Song Contest, in a Moscow recording studio on April 2. Natalia Doomco

Typecast as a “too ardent feminist” by the eastern society she comes from or “a radical” for a section of Russian society, she is seen elsewhere as “too moderate a feminist,” she says.

His song talks about Russian women but it is not only for Russian women, he points out. “I know that while I sing, the women who listen to me understand me, because inequality, violence, human rights abuses or xenophobia are things that almost all women have faced,” she remarks.

Manizha, which has many other songs “with a message”, such as Nedoslavyanka (I am not a Slavic woman, from 2019), believes that much of the uproar for the song with which she will compete in Eurovision and because she is a woman born in Tajikistan representing Russia is a reaction to the unstoppable social changes that the country is experiencing, where young people are “much more daring, open, confident” towards issues such as gender equality or relations between people of the same sex. He refuses to let critics “hijack public discourse.” “My appearance on the Eurovision stage is another attempt to remove different taboos and say: ‘we have a lot of people in modern, open Russia who choose how to live and who also want to be heard.”

Activist against sexist violence and for refugees To the criticism and hateful comments he faces – they even wrote to him that he wished his plane crashed on the way to Rotterdam – Manizha has also responded with a touch of humor in a video filmed in the style of the Russian television programs of the nineties about conspiracies. “We thought the worst was over,” says a voice-over, after recounting how the world survived the pandemic, the crisis, the fires, the political tensions, the protests. “But then she appeared.” “I have a message, I will carry it faithfully to the end,” says Manizha, who also collaborated to create an application for women who suffer violence to ask for help, and who in 2020 was appointed United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Refugees.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.