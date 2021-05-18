Singer Manizha, representing Russia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021, reached the final of the competition following a vote from the audience of the show. Live broadcast was conducted on Youtube-channel of the competition.

The performer performed in the first semi-final at number three with the song Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”). She was dressed in a huge dress in the Russian style with bright folk patterns from patches that were sent from different parts of the country. At some point, it “opened” and Manizha “came out” of it in a bright red suit.

In addition to Manizha, representatives from Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine took part in the final of the competition. The rest of the contestants will be determined in the second semi-final on Thursday 20 May.

Representatives of the “big five” – Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, as well as the host country and the winner of the previous competition – the Netherlands, will also automatically take part in the final of the competition.

Earlier, Eurovision-2021 participants appreciated the song Russian Woman. Thus, the representative of Croatia Albina announced her readiness to give the maximum number of points – 12 – for the Russian performer. She admitted that she likes Manizha, she is “very energetic, independent, very sincere.” The singer from Australia Montaigne, who also announced her readiness to give her 12 points, called her favorite the representative of Russia.

The final of the competition will take place on Saturday 22 May.