Singer Manizha announced on May 22 that the singer Gjon’s Tears from Switzerland is her favorite at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021.

“I really believe in him, because he is pure, he is very real, it is rare, I can feel it. Because everyone else is a very staged show, this is an image, and there is irony in it, which I love, which I feel in myself, “the singer said in an interview with the TV channel. “Star”…

She also noted that she would not be upset if another performer wins. However, she emphasized that she could be upset by the bias in the assessment of the participants. According to Manizhi, it is necessary to move away from the topic of politics in music competitions and evaluate the participants for their human and professional qualities.

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest will be held on May 22 at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam and will be broadcast at 22:00 Moscow time. Manizha represents Russia and will perform under the fifth number, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

On May 18, Manizha reached the final of the competition. At the same time, the video recording of the singer’s performance became the most popular on the YouTube channel of the Eurovision-2021 contest.

The singer herself spoke on May 21 about the excitement during her performance. According to her, she pretended to be walking on a cable car. The artist clarified that it is herself and her fears that she wants to win the competition in the first place.