A native of Tajikistan, singer Manizha (real name – Manizha Sangin), representing Russia at Eurovision-2021, made it to the final of the international vocal competition. Her speech was broadcast on the official Youtube-channel of the competition.

The artist performed in the first semifinal of the song contest with the composition Russian Woman (“Russian Woman”). Together with Manizha, performers representing Ukraine, Israel, Malta, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium and Norway entered the next stage of Eurovision. Artists from Australia, Croatia, Ireland, North Macedonia, Slovenia and Romania did not make the final.

Manizha appeared on the stage in a huge dress in the Russian style with folk patterns from patches collected from different parts of Russia. During the performance of the song, she jumped out of the outfit.

Commenting on the final of the competition, Manizha admitted that the past two months have “drained” her due to numerous critics. According to the singer, she is proud to be “a Russian woman who sings in Russian”.

Yes, we had a lot of haters. I don’t like the word “haters”, let’s say “non-lovers”. There was xenophobia, yes, but the main thing that offended me was that people told me that I would never make it to the finals with this song in Russian

The artist promised to behave even crazier in the Eurovision final, while remaining herself. “It helps the success. It doesn’t matter what place you take. Just be yourself, ”she stressed.

The video of Manizha’s performance in the semifinals of the vocal competition was a hit – at the time of this writing, it turned out to be more popular than the recordings of the numbers of all other participants, and received as many views as the entire broadcast of the event. As of this writing, Manizha has 1.8 million views. The second place was taken by the performance of the Ukrainian group Go_A with the composition Shum, it collected more than 1.2 million views. On the third line is the representative of Cyprus Elena Tsagrinu with the track El Diablo, over 807 thousand views. The two-hour recording of the semi-final broadcast has just over 1.7 million views.

In the comments to the music video, foreign Internet users admitted that the song brought them to tears. They wished the artist victory, calling her performance inspiring, strong and epic.

I can feel how this song awakens the Russian woman inside me. I’m an Italian man web commentator

The track Russian Woman was also praised by other contestants. Croatian representative Albina Grcic said that Manizha is “very energetic, independent, very sincere”, and her number deserves the maximum 12 points. Also, Australian singer Montaigne named Manijou Sangin as her favorite, and the vocalist of The Roop Vaidotas Valukevicius, representing Lithuania, declared the Russian artist “very brave”.

In addition to the countries that won the semi-final, representatives of the Big Five (Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy and France), as well as the winning country in the previous competition, the Netherlands, will perform at the last stage of Eurovision. The second semi-final, in which artists from the Czech Republic, Greece, Poland, Iceland, Serbia, Moldova, Georgia, Albania, Bulgaria and Finland will compete, will take place on May 20. The final of the competition will take place on Saturday, May 22nd.

Eurovision 2021 is taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. The competition was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.