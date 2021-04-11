Singer Manizha (Manizha Sangin), who will go to the Eurovision Song Contest from Russia, explained her right to be called a Russian woman. She is quoted by The Guardian.

The artist said that, while fighting xenophobia – from ridicule at school to the Eurovision scandal – she began to feel at home in Russia, fencing off from those who consider her a stranger. “I don’t call myself a Russian woman for nothing. I have the right to do so, ”she said.

Manizha added that she wants a law in Russia to protect women and children from domestic violence.

Earlier on April 11, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for the first time publicly commented on the work of the singer, expressing admiration for her. “Keep it up! Praise and respect to her that she does not hide that she was born in Tajikistan, and everywhere declares this. And now she is a citizen of Russia, ”Rahmon said.

At the end of March, the speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko criticized the lyrics of the song Russian Woman (“Russian woman”), with which the singer will go to the competition. “These are horses, people, and in general some kind of nonsense. I don’t understand what it is at all, ”she admitted. Matvienko also instructed to request information on how the voting for the selection of the composition for the participation of the performer from Russia in the competition took place.

The investigation of the song was started by the Investigative Committee after a complaint from the editorial board of the Veteranskie Vesti newspaper. The authors of the statement believe that the composition offends the dignity of Russian women, as well as national harmony in the country.