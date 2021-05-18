Singer Manizha, representing Russia at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest 2021, commented for the first time on reaching the final of the competition. She shared her impressions at a press conference. RIA News…

The singer was offended by people’s disbelief that she would qualify for the finals with a song in Russian. She recalled that the Tatu group in the past reached the final of the competition, having also performed a song in Russian.

“I have to say one thing. These two months have been exhausting. Yes, we had a lot of haters. I don’t like the word “haters”, let’s say “non-lovers”. There was xenophobia, yes, but the main thing that offended me was that people told me that I would never reach the final with this song in Russian, ”the singer shared.

Manizha stated that she is proud to be “a Russian woman who sings in Russian”. “Russia, I love you very much. I love you very much. I want to say that we sing more in Russian ”, – concluded the artist.

In addition to Manizha, representatives from Norway, Israel, Azerbaijan, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, Ukraine took part in the final of the competition. The rest of the contestants will be determined in the second semi-final on Thursday 20 May. Representatives of the “big five” – Great Britain, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, as well as the host country and the winner of the previous competition – the Netherlands, will also automatically take part in the final of the competition.

The second semi-final of Eurovision will take place on Thursday, May 20, and the final on Saturday, May 22.