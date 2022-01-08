The Downhill Urbano once again set the bar high in the sports programming of the

of the 65th Manizales Fair.

Thousands of fans, dozens of riders and a novel tour on the track from

the emblematic Torre de El Cable to the Aranjuez neighborhood were the sensation in

on the sixth day of the Fair, which was adorned with one of the most

important of the annual festivities of the Caldense capital.

It may interest you: (Video: Luis Díaz defeated covid-19, reappeared and scored this great goal)

The fourteenth edition of the Urban Downhill had a paisa accent. Juan Fernando

Vélez, born in Medellín, won the Elite category by stopping the

timers at 3 minutes, 57 seconds and 53 hundredths on the 3.1 course

kilometres.

The manizaleño Felipe Rodríguez occupied the second position and reached goal 4

seconds and 51 hundredths after the Antioquia rider.

Chilean Pedro Ferreira, who entered the competition as one of the favorites,

he was left with the third drawer of the podium when counting 04:06:79, a difference of 9

seconds and 26 hundredths with respect to the winner of the test.

Other places to highlight were those occupied by Juan Esteban from Tolima.

Núñez, who made the journey in 4 minutes 10 seconds and 22 hundredths to

stay with fourth place. The fifth square was occupied by the Quindian

Jhonny Bentacourth Díaz with a time of 04:11:74.

The balance of the contest

“The Urban Downhill of Manizales was a success in its 14th version with

a spectacular tour through the steep streets of Manizales, passing through

stairs and public to burst. An extremely positive balance with guests

specials like Adrien Luron from France, one of the favorites, but had a

mishap; he fell off the podium ”, expressed Jorge Mario Jaramillo ‘Chigüiro’,

General Producer of Urban Downhill 2022.

Manizales bets on sports and it was the ideal setting for athletes to

high-performance players will leave up the name of the city and the country for the

conducting future competitions.

“All the riders were very happy with the technical and physical level of the

track and we continue to make history with the Urban Downhill of Manizales and

We continue to position Manizales as the capital of extreme sports and

mountain, not only in Colombia but in the world ”, declared Jaramillo, organizer of

great pedal events such as the Mountain Biking Championships and the Copa

Enduro World Series that has had the best representatives in the world

to be part of their tournaments.

You may be interested in: (