The Downhill Urbano once again set the bar high in the sports programming of the
of the 65th Manizales Fair.
Thousands of fans, dozens of riders and a novel tour on the track from
the emblematic Torre de El Cable to the Aranjuez neighborhood were the sensation in
on the sixth day of the Fair, which was adorned with one of the most
important of the annual festivities of the Caldense capital.
It may interest you: (Video: Luis Díaz defeated covid-19, reappeared and scored this great goal)
The fourteenth edition of the Urban Downhill had a paisa accent. Juan Fernando
Vélez, born in Medellín, won the Elite category by stopping the
timers at 3 minutes, 57 seconds and 53 hundredths on the 3.1 course
kilometres.
The manizaleño Felipe Rodríguez occupied the second position and reached goal 4
seconds and 51 hundredths after the Antioquia rider.
Chilean Pedro Ferreira, who entered the competition as one of the favorites,
he was left with the third drawer of the podium when counting 04:06:79, a difference of 9
seconds and 26 hundredths with respect to the winner of the test.
Other places to highlight were those occupied by Juan Esteban from Tolima.
Núñez, who made the journey in 4 minutes 10 seconds and 22 hundredths to
stay with fourth place. The fifth square was occupied by the Quindian
Jhonny Bentacourth Díaz with a time of 04:11:74.
The balance of the contest
“The Urban Downhill of Manizales was a success in its 14th version with
a spectacular tour through the steep streets of Manizales, passing through
stairs and public to burst. An extremely positive balance with guests
specials like Adrien Luron from France, one of the favorites, but had a
mishap; he fell off the podium ”, expressed Jorge Mario Jaramillo ‘Chigüiro’,
General Producer of Urban Downhill 2022.
Manizales bets on sports and it was the ideal setting for athletes to
high-performance players will leave up the name of the city and the country for the
conducting future competitions.
“All the riders were very happy with the technical and physical level of the
track and we continue to make history with the Urban Downhill of Manizales and
We continue to position Manizales as the capital of extreme sports and
mountain, not only in Colombia but in the world ”, declared Jaramillo, organizer of
great pedal events such as the Mountain Biking Championships and the Copa
Enduro World Series that has had the best representatives in the world
to be part of their tournaments.
You may be interested in: (
.
#Manizales #enjoyed #Hill
Leave a Reply