He Betis Deportivo He added a new defeat on Saturday. The team led by Arzu was widely overcome by the Ceuta by José Juan Romero in Alfonso Murube (5-1). The Verdiblanco subsidiary chains a streak of Six consecutive games without knowing the victorywhich means that, with the second month of the year near reaching its end, they have not been able to add the three points at stake so far from 2025.

Twelve goals has fitted heBetis Deportivoin the four games played during the month of February. First there were four who endorsed the Mérida, managed to leave the goal to zero in his duel against Alcoyano, but before fitting five this Saturday, he also received three last weekend against Ibiza. Only two goals was able to score The team led by Arzu in this section in which it has been harmed by the relevance that the Canteanos have acquired in Pellegrini’s plans for the first team.

Dani Aquino, Son of former Betis Daniel Toribio Aquino’s soccer player was the protagonist of this Saturday’s clash scoring two of the five goals achieved by his team. He opened the scoring Andy Escudero before, a few minutes later Isolateto pass from the aforementioned Aquino, made the second. Just before the first half hour of play was fulfilled, Souleymane Faye reduced distances by putting the provisional 2-1, but Aquino He did the first in his private account before the break transforming a penalty.

In one of the first moves after the break, Dani Aquino I would do 4-1. The Costamarfileño Kially Abdoul Koné It would round the Ceutí victory sinking more to a sports Betis that now sees closer the descent positions to Segundo RFEF than those of the promotion play off after having been several days occupying the leadership of the group.









On Saturday, March 1, Betis Deportivo will have the opportunity to redeem himself in his meeting against Fuenlabrada in the Luis del Sol Sports City. The match will coincide, in principle, with Betis – Real Madrid that will begin at the Benito Villamarín at 18.30 hours.

Party file

Ad Ceuta: Guille Vallejo; Isolate, Carlos Hernández (Capa, m. 30), Yago Cantero, Redru; Andy Escudero (Bless, m. 77), Kuki Zalazar (Martín Bellotti, m. 61), Youness, Rubén Díez (Javi López, m. 77), Koné; Dani Aquino (Rodri Ríos, m. 61).

Betis Deportivo: Guilherme; Óscar Masque, Rudy Kohon, Elyaz Zidane (Oreiro, m. 46), Alcazar; Souleymane Faye (Sander Ballero, m. 46), Carlos Reina (Mawuli, m. 46), Guirao, Dani Pérez, Use Diao (Destiny, m. 46); Marcos Fernández.

Goals: 1-0: Andy Escudero, m. 17. 2-0: Isolate, m. 24. 2-1: Souleymane, m. 29. 3-1: Dani Aquino, min. 39. 4-1: Dani Aquino, m. 46. 5-1: Koné, min. 75.

Referee: Lluis Bestard Servera (Balearic Committee). He admonished the premises Yago Cantero and the visitor Rudy Kohon.