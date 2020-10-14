new Delhi: Corona virus infection has crossed the figure of 71 lakh 75 thousand across the country. Along with this, many big personalities have also come under the grip of Corona virus. After which, in the changing season, complaints of small cold are also causing fear of corona infection in people.

Something similar happened with actress Manisha Koirala who has worked in many films in Bollywood. Actress Manisha has shared an information through her Twitter account. He has told that he had complained of Khasi in the past. After which he underwent his corona test due to fear of corona infection. She told that she has been found negative in the Corona test.

Manisha tweeted, “I had a minor cough. After which it scared me. I got my corona virus tested. In which I have been found negative.” After sharing the information of Manisha Koirala, her well-wishers have congratulated her on social media.

Let me tell you that earlier Amitabh Bachchan, one of the big personalities of the film world, was found corona infected. After which his sons Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter were also found to be corona infected. Apart from him, many celebrities have been hit by Corona.

