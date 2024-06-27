“You can’t cover the sun with one finger“. A wise and accurate phrase that portrays the traps exercised in the elections of the June 2, 2024. Many people tell me to leave the matter alone, that there is no solution. Which makes me be respectful with them, and not argue because it would be “waking up sleeping dogs.” Both H. Benesch and W. Schmandt use the example that no intruder who wants to enter a house, for malicious purposes, should wake up the sleeping dog. Since it could be unpleasant for any miscreant. Both are authors of the book, whose title and subtitle are: “Manual of communicative self-defense”; “The handling and how to outwit her.” The authors themselves, who ask themselves the following question: Should we publish the manipulative techniques as openly as we are doing it? Since, we are risking that the manipulators learn even more?

I believe that this danger cannot be excluded, because somehow the manipulators “semi-asleep” and that they are supplied with more tools, with better tricks to carry out their misdeeds with more skill. For example, it is almost impossible that in the current government, the “paid” electoral propagandists do not do their thing, that the government does not use people’s money to propagandize in favor of its candidates, and so on.

On the other hand, the two scientists who are the authors of this essay, have even more, they believe that “the current state of manipulative possibilities are not at all advanced enough to do with the population what you want.” They also say that “the amount of the countries’ electoral budget is still not enough to win the elections.” Ugh, a hypothesis that was widely surpassed, in our Mexico, on the first Sunday of June 2024.

It is safe to say that this manual was published in 1979. Which makes me suppose, or rather affirm, that the manipulators have had enough time to progress in intelligent innovation with sophisticated tricks in the use and abuse of malevolent processes to steal elections. What I do consider is that there is a gap between the times when this “Manual” was written and the current ones, in which no one can doubt that, thanks to the development of cybernetic technical means, it has increased greatly among the owners of power. At this time, and in many countries around the world, the mania for manipulating and stealing elections.

One of my most notable readers, Lic. Fernando Diaz de la Vega, asked me the following question: How is a country manipulated? It doesn’t hurt to confess that he made me tremble and investigate. How could I draw strength from my ignorance. I argue the following: Anyone who wants to address an audience has the right to arouse their interest. And only when it is done abusively and with the intention of confusing is when the manipulation process begins, but still without falling into crime. Then, once the above has been achieved, the next mission comes: to achieve something that provokes in the audience a feeling of alarm, of danger! well! An element used very frequently worldwide is the fear of losing something essential for the alleged manipulated person. Immediately afterwards, an intense rumble is subliminally emitted that can be felt as an “alarm of great danger”; alarm that has to penetrate deep into the human senses.

To be continue…

