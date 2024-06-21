Each one of us, We humans have suffered attacks through lies, distortions, and other illegalities that have affected us personally and suffered the consequences in more or less large quantities. Georg Paul Hönn, municipal judge of Coburg, Germany, published for the first time in 1720, a dictionary in which he defined the many reproaches that he received in his capacity as a judge. He said: “In the travels of my youth, many lies have reached my ears and my eyes, and since the denunciations frequently moved me to compassion, I came to think that it might be of some use to my neighbors to speak clearly about some of them. they”

One of the objectives, perhaps the most important, of these writings is to ask the reader to provide himself with sufficient elements to counteract the manipulation. In Hönn’s dictionary of deceptions, after pointing out each deceptive misdeed, the remedies to avoid telethymuses are cited under the title of “resources to counteract them.” Although it is necessary to warn that these resources are not expressed with the same mastery as the deceptions themselves.

However, they constitute one of the few precedents in the same line of the manipulations. Because unlike what happens in other areas of influence, with a long history, such as education, psychotherapy and psychic hygiene, we can say that immunization against manipulation is not well attended to. Which is a real social danger for many moments in human life. Especially in political events, which affect large human conglomerates so much and for so long.

Of the wise men of his time, Hönn writes, among other things: ”The wise men deceive when (because they have achieved a certain authority among their contemporaries) they expect others to accept their unfounded opinion as if it were an evangelical truth. For Hönn, the most important resources against deceptive manipulation were, and are, the following: accurate observation, thorough verification, and prevention by acquiring extensive knowledge of dirty intentions. But never that “I have other data”. The manipulative maneuvers There will always be them, as long as they go unnoticed and as long as the alleged manipulators do not expose them. It is very common, in public discussions, for multiple deceptions to occur based on that saying: “a lie repeated thousands of times very often enters the sphere of truth.”

I believe, and I believe it well, that democracy, entering the realm of ideas, offers so much freedom, that simply because of that characteristic, it is susceptible to greater abuses by the manipulator. Libertarian virtue that is good, but becomes dirty with cheating and violence, as happened abusively in these recent elections. This day, June 4, freedom It translated exactly into greater freedom for the manipulator. Against the healthy and generous exercise of a large part of voters in good faith.

“Democracy does not tolerate public brutality”; another fantastic idea that offends the clique of a few manipulators. So it should not be strange that many citizens feel surprised victims, due to this manifest brutality exercised without the slightest shame. To finish, I return to Hönn’s dictionary, which has a monumental phase: “The more we manage to reduce the handlingthe more citizens will achieve emancipation”,

To be continue…