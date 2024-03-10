A new controversy hits the royal family after Several news agencies, including Reuters, Agence France-Press (AFP) and Associated Press (AP), will remove from circulation the photograph published today by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middletonin which she is seen with her three children for fear that she has been “manipulated.”

The official social media accounts of Princess Kate and Prince William, heir to the throne, published this Sunday morning the first image of the Princess of Wales after months of speculation after her mysterious abdominal operation, about which little is known. knows.

The photo in question shows Kate, smiling, sitting in a chair with her children Louis, George and Charlotte on the occasion of the celebration of Mother's Day in the United Kingdom. The image was attributed to her husband William and was said to have been taken that week in Windsor.

But hours after its publication, several agencies began to remove the photo from circulation.

“The Associated Press initially published the photograph, which was released by Kensington Palace. But the AP later removed it because, upon closer examination, the source apparently had manipulated the photo in a way that did not live up to the news agency's standards,” the news agency explained.

AP stated that The discrepancy detected is “in the alignment of Princess Charlotte's left hand”.

The French news agency AFP expressed along the same lines: “due to an editorial edit, this photo (…) of the Prince of Wales has been removed from AFP systems and can no longer be used in any way.”

Numerous comments had appeared on the Instagram publication denouncing that there had been manipulations in the photo.

ITV News royal editor Chris Ship said there were “serious questions” for Kensington Palace after it appeared elements of the image, including Princess Charlotte's sleeve, had been doctored.

The photo was published by the palace after weeks of great speculation on social media about Kate's whereabouts since she left the hospital on January 29, where she spent almost two weeks due to a pre-scheduled surgery. She hadn't been seen in public since Christmas.

The royal family has come under more scrutiny than usual in recent weeks because Both Kate and King Charles III are unable to carry out their usual public duties due to health problems..

Crown officials said Charles is undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer, discovered during surgery for an enlarged prostate. The monarch has canceled all his public events during treatment, although he has been photographed walking to church and in private meetings with dignitaries and members of the government.

Kate, 42, underwent surgery on January 16 and her condition and the reason for the surgery have not been revealed. although Kensington Palace, Prince William and Kate's office have said it is not related to cancer.

Although the palace initially said that it would only give significant reports and that the princess would not resume her official agenda before Easter – which this year is March 31 -, last month it issued another statement amid rumors and conspiracy theories, in which he indicated that he was fine and referred to the previous statement.

“Kensington Palace made clear in January the timeline for the princess's recovery and that we would only convey significant developments,” the palace said on February 29. “Those indications remain in place.”

At that time, crown staff told The Sun newspaper that “we have seen the madness on social networks and that is not going to change our strategy. “There has been a lot on social media, but the princess has the right to privacy and asks the public to respect that.”

Doubts grew last week when the British military appeared to rush into announcing that Kate would attend a Flag Salute ceremony in June, apparently without consulting palace staff.

The presentation would have been her first major official event since the surgery, but Kensington Palace did not confirm any public appearance by Kate. It is palace staff, and not government departments, who announce and confirm the attendance of members of the royal family at events.

The military later removed any reference to his assistance.

British media indicated that the military had not sought permission from Kensington Palace before publishing details of Kate's attendance in June, and announced the appointment based on expectations that the princess, in her role as colonel of the Irish Guards, would inspect the soldiers at the annual military ceremony.

