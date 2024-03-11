It remains to be seen whether Kensington Palace will release an official statement or publish an unedited version of Kate Middleton's photo.

You know the recently published photo that caused a lot of talk about the “return” of Kate Middleton? It was the first official photo, together with the family, after months of not seeing a photo published by a direct source connected to the Royal Family. Well, there is something wrong with the photography, there is even talk of doubts authenticity of the shot.

The official photo of Kate Middleton with her children, published by Kensington Palace some time after the surgery, has been removed by some photo agencies due to suspicion handling. That's right, after the enthusiasm aroused by the “return” of the princess, there would be some doubts about bringing the darkness back to the light that seemed to have been made. The question of Kate Middleton's health, therefore, still holds sway and worries the subjects of the Crown.

Why would some agencies put photographers aside? There would be some suspicious inconsistencies. L'careful examination of the image in fact, it highlighted anomalies that would have discouraged a certain number of agencies from using it, for fear of being responsible for the spread of a sensational fake.

Which problems would you have the shot of Kate Middleton's sensational “return”? The sleeve of Charlotte's sweater appears unnaturally cut at the edges. The steps in the background would present an irregular distortion, also a sign of modification work on the photograph. And again, Louis' sweater does not seem to fall symmetrically, the zipper of Kate's jacket seems altered, as if to hide something on the princess's body.

The agencies take a position on photography and for this reason they deviate from the officialdom that seemed to stand around the publication of the image of Kate Middleton with her family.

At least three major news agencies have pulled the photo from their archives, and it is detailed by the Associated Press, which states, “Upon closer inspection, it appears the source manipulated the image.” Agence France-Presse claims to have “Removed it for editorial reasons”. Reuters, another global agency, explicitly says that: “Charlotte's sweater sleeve indicates clear manipulation.” There is no shortage of reference to obvious problems of authenticity for all of them.

News agencies usually use software to identify retouched images. The use of Photoshop is only permitted in a limited way, for cropping or adjusting the contrast. There is still no official comment from Kensington Palace on the matter, which is seriously worrying at this point.

At the moment, no official comment has been received. The case has sparked a heated debate on the ethics ofimage editing, especially when it comes to public figures. But what will happen now?

It remains to be seen whether Kensington Palace will release an official statement or publish an unedited version of the photo. The removal of the image raised questions about the transparency and authenticity of the British Royal Family's communications in general.