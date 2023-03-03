The bombshell revelation of the Venezuelan influencer Georgilaya: “Ronaldo

New troubles for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Venezuelan influencer Georgilaya posted a story on Instagram claiming she had sex with the Portuguese five-time Ballon d’Or winner. In particular, the girl would argue that she was psychologically manipulated by Ronaldo.





The facts would date back to March 25, 2022 at the Swish Solverde hotel in Vila Nova de Gaia, in northern Portugal. While the Portuguese champion was busy with the national team in the World Cup playoffs. And in a long monologue shared in his Instagram stories, Georgilaya claims to have had a relationship sexual “consenting” with the footballer, but that she felt “manipulated by notoriety and power”. The footballer immediately put his hands forward, denying all accusations.

Subscribe to the newsletter

