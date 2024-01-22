Euribor rates “manipulated, the Supreme Court order destined to have a very strong impact on consumers and banks.

It is number 34889 of 13 December 2023 with which the Court of Cassation expressed its opinion on the manipulation of the Euribor rate. The ruling is based on investigations conducted by the EU Commission in 2011, which ascertained that in the period between 29 September 2005 and 30 May 2008 some banks had deliberately manipulated the Euribor rate, which is fundamental in determining the interest rates of variable rate mortgages. .

The Codici and Aeci associations with consumers

Now comes the order from the Supreme Court, with the Codici and Aeci associations having decided to take action to provide clarifications and assistance to savers to request the repayment of considerable sums.

“This is a long-standing affair – declare Ivano Giacomelli, National Secretary of Codes, and Ivan Marinelli, President of Aeci – and which involves a cartel between banks, complete with sanctions. The manipulation of the Euribor involves the violation of Italian and European antitrust legislation, and it is the shared opinion of jurists that the stipulation relating to the interest rate is null and void because it derives from an illicit agreement. And it is precisely in this wake that the Supreme Court order comes in, which confirmed the relevance of the EU Commission's decision to assess the nullity of the financing rate where defined on the basis of Euribor. A decision that marks a watershed in an issue that is certainly complex, also because it dates back to several years ago. It frequently happens that we come into conflict with banks over the treatment given to customers, who are sometimes poorly or poorly informed about the operations to be carried out, about their financial situation or about how and when to assert their rights. Since, we repeat, the matter is intricate and involves credit institutions, we have decided to take action to support savers in clarifying their position and taking all the necessary steps to request the repayment of the sum deriving from the difference in interest on the Euribor. In light of the Supreme Court order, important opportunities for compensation are opening up and this is what we will fight for in the interests of damaged consumers”.

Instructions for starting compensation procedures

The action launched by the two associations aims to inform consumers of the consequences of the Supreme Court order, assisting them in compensation requests, with reference to the sums unduly collected by banks in mortgage, financing, derivatives and leasing contracts between 2005 and 2008. As regards Codici, it is possible to call 065571996 or write to [email protected].



Subscribe to the newsletter

