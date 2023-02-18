The victim of the Roman psychiatrist Cogliati-Dezza gives an interview with shocking revelations: “He tied me up, beat me with a stick, forced me into extreme sexual relations”

She has appeared in major national newspapers the interview issued by victim of the Roman psychiatrist Cogliati-Dezzasentenced toperpetual disqualification from any office pertaining to guardianship, guardianship and support administrationat the suspension of the practice of the medical professionas well as from public offices for five years. For the defendant, the prosecutor Alessia Natale had asked for a sentence of six and a half years in prison. In the end was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months.

Stefano Maria Cogliati-Dezza ended up under house arrest in February 2022 on charges of sexual assault on the young patient. She told prosecutors: “Once she began to ask me to undress, to see how I was losing weight. She made me take off my shirt and bra, but at Villa Giuseppina she never made me take off my underwear because the nuns were there. he could do whatever he wanted as long as I lost weight, but I hoped he would stop, I didn’t sleep at night, I also attempted suicide“.

Weight loss therapy and psychological subjection

The slimming therapy for the young woman had worked in the first phase. The girl had lost weight but in reality the doctor had immediately pushed her into a psychological subjection towards her, forcing her to extreme and painful sexual intercourse, with whipping and hot wax on the backso as to push her, then, to undergo one therapy to lower the pain thresholdwhich he administered to her himself. She would go on like this for months, until the 27-year-old decided to tell her parents everything and report.

In 2019, the victim, who begins therapy to solve weight problems, is 25 years old she also suffers from bipolar disorder and he hopes that Cogliati Dezza, former medical director of the Villa Giuseppina nursing home, converted into a psychiatric residential facility by the Lazio Region in 2014, will find a solution.

The girl starts taking drugs and loses weight. But precisely because of this important result she develops a bond of awe towards the doctor. The man takes advantage of it: he ties her to the bed, blindfolds her, whips her, pours hot wax on her back. The pain caused by the extreme practices push Cogliati-Dezza to subject the patient to injection therapy to lower the pain threshold. The pathological relationship with the doctor, according to the reconstruction of the prosecution, continued from December 2019 to October 2020.

Twice she attempted suicide and was hospitalized, after finding the courage to escape that doctor who, instead of helping her overcome her problems, raped her and got her addicted to benzodiazepines.

The story of the victim of the Roman psychiatrist Stefano Maria Cogliati-Dezza

“It all started because of my damn weight. For years I suffered and suffer from food disorders. At the time he weighed 85 kilograms. I was ashamed of my body and didn’t want to leave the house, that’s why I decided to go to a psychiatrist,” she says.

When asked why he didn’t think of a nutritionist, he replies: “For me it was a psychological question, my weight also depends on the head. I had even attempted suicide, I was so ashamed that I had no other thoughts. I was obsessed. I got up to eat even at night.”

“I went to Cogliati-Dezza because he is a well-known psychiatrist, everyone spoke well of him. I had no reason to doubt it”.

“I went once a month. The professor had promised me that I would lose weight, and indeed in a few months I reached a scant 55 kilos. I didn’t diet but he gave me medicines. The problem is that I went from being overweight to almost anorexic. My body changed and that made me completely dependent on the doctor.”

“From the start it was a sexual approacheven though I didn’t get it. He made me undress completely, touched me and constantly asked me for photos to see the improvements and slimming of my body. We also made video calls and he encouraged me to lose weight. The first appointments were at Villa Giuseppina, run by nuns and then in a studio in Prati”.

“After a while he told me that it was between him and me and that I shouldn’t say anything to anyone. He also made me delete all the messages we sent. Iinitially it was oral sex then he started tying me up and beating me with a stick”.

“Everything always took place in his studio. He had a room with a bed where he tied me up. He was very familiar with knots and ligatures, you could see they weren’t improvised. Then he hit me with a stick. At first I complained because he made me bad and then he started giving me injections. I don’t know at all what he injected me. I know that I came home with bruises that I tried in every way to hide. In addition to the beatings, he made me pour hot wax on my back and clamped me with clothespins in various parts of my body. I asked him why and he replied: do we want to continue losing weight? I hadn’t set a weight limit. I had completely relied on him, so much so that he often made me do extra sessions”.

The story of the violence to the parents and the complaint

“Several times I had tried to tell my parents that I no longer wanted to go, but they, unaware of what was happening, didn’t understand and I didn’t have the strength to reveal anything. In that period I continued to have suicidal thoughts. One day, however, they noticed the bruises I had on my legs and arms. Initially they thought it was some nasty blood disease. When the situation became untenable, I wanted to commit suicide. He said he wanted to hang me on a hook. I was so scared. It was an escalation of exaggerated violence. And then I told my father about it.”

“I didn’t oppose it because he was my psychiatrist, I thought: who would have helped and treated me if I had left him?”.

“Now the situation is still very difficult, I have not recovered from benzodiazepine addiction. There are no detox centers in Rome. But I am satisfied with the ruling. I think a four and a half year sentence is fair. My painful truth has emerged.”

