Cherrie de los Santos has been admitted to the Jose Fabella Hospital in Manila, in the Philippines, popularly known as the baby factory. Their son Akish was born prematurely at 32 weeks and weighs just 1.33 kilos, so both will have to spend some more time in a crowded and hot maternity ward, where they only have a few fans to cool the atmosphere.

At 38 years old and with four children, all born at home, Cherrie had complications during her fifth pregnancy, for which she had to go to this hospital, the only public maternity hospital in the city of Manila. “I was very worried about the pandemic, I was afraid to come to the hospital, but in the end I decided to do it,” she says while lovingly caring for her tiny baby who “clings to life and evolves well”, but is still too young to go to House.

The Jose Fabella hospital has two postpartum wards, where up to five mothers usually rest with their little ones in two joined beds. They live in that minimal space: there they sleep, eat, store their belongings and take care of their children. A caring, helpful and supportive atmosphere prevails in these rooms: they all take care of the babies as if they were their own. Sometimes they even breastfeed the children of other partners with problems producing milk.

A decade ago, more than a hundred children were born daily in that Manila hospital, according to data from the center itself. It was the maternity with the most births in the world and its own employees christened the center as the baby factory. Advances in reproductive health in the Philippines – which still has the highest birth rate in Southeast Asia – have driven that number down, but some 50 babies still see the light each day in their battered wards, where doctors, nurses and midwives work. untiringly.

There are no cribs or incubators, even premature babies share a mattress with their mothers. A single threadbare sheet covers the beds, where they don’t even have pillows and some have blankets brought from home. A communal bathroom, with a few showers without running water 24 hours a day, completes the maternity facility.

“The decrease in births is due, on the one hand, to advances in family planning and, on the other, to the training program for midwives in the neighborhoods, who can deliver in neighborhood health centers, without having to come to the hospital,” he explains. Dr. Diana Rose Cajipe, with 13 years of experience behind her attending deliveries at Fabella.

“We have capacity for about 400 patients, including mothers and babies, but normally there are more than 600 people in our rooms,” says Cajipe as the hospital prepares for a baby boom as a consequence of the covid-19 pandemic and the months of confinement.

Crystal Ann Malagday, 44, has just given birth to her third child, a girl named Arienne. “It is the result of the pandemic,” says this English teacher with a smile. “With confinement, my husband spent more time at home. At my age the pregnancy was hard, but it’s worth it, she is a blessing after three years of trying ”, she adds.

The Philippines expects a rebound in births in this first quarter of 2021. The months of confinement (the first case of coronavirus contagion was detected at the end of January 2020 and the country to date has more than half a million infected and more than ten thousand deaths), one of the longest and most rigorous on the planet, prevented women from accessing contraceptive methods, while they spent more time locked up with their partners. In the country there would be 750,000 more pregnancies than the previous year, 15% among those under 20 years of age, which will translate into a total of 2.5 million births – a record for the last decade. according to a joint study by the Population Institute of the University of the Philippines and the United Nations Population Fund. In this way, the Philippines, which already suffers from overpopulation and where extreme poverty exceeds 16%, will this year exceed the barrier of 110 million inhabitants.

Fabella Hospital primarily cares for patients in the Tondo district, one of the most densely populated and poorest areas in the world, and its staff is already getting ready for this flood of births. “Many more mothers will come and there will be no space, we are already well above the maximum capacity of the hospital. We will have to place six or seven women in the set of two beds, ”says Cajipe.

This increase in the birth rate comes a year after the Philippine government declared a “national emergency” due to the high rate of teenage pregnancies. In the last decade, 1.2 million Filipino girls between the ages of 10 and 19 have had at least one child, according to estimates by the Population and Development Commission (POPCOM).

“These teenage pregnancies play an important role in perpetuating poverty. Young mothers drop out of school and when they enter the labor market they earn 87% of the average salary, something that does not happen to their contemporaries without children, ”warns the head of POPCOM, Undersecretary Juan Antonio Pérez III, who leads the government campaign to prevent early pregnancy.

The Philippine government estimates that 3.7 million women have not been able to access reproductive health services due to the pandemic and that for some 400,000 this will be definitive

At just 15 years old, Lisa Oliver just gave birth in the baby factory. “It was my first time and I was scared”, confesses this teenager, “but I am happy to have given birth in this hospital, surrounded by many other mothers who give me advice on how to overcome childbirth and take care of my baby.”

“Many mothers here are teenagers, 14 or 15 years old, and they come scared. With them we are more attentive, we try to help them, to reassure them. They need advice and support, ”says Mary Hazel, a nurse who has been working at Fabella for five years.

Unwanted pregnancies between the ages of 10 and 19 will increase by 21% and are expected to reach 102,000 in 2021, as a result of the reduction in family planning services due to covid-19, according to POPCOM.

The Government estimates that 3.7 million women have not been able to access reproductive health services due to the pandemic and that 400,000 will abandon them permanently, it reported in a virtual press conference. Authorities fear that the effect of the pandemic will set back modest efforts to expand reproductive health from the public realm, a recent policy that the powerful and influential Catholic Church has opposed for decades in the Philippines, the country with the most Catholics in the world. Asia.

The lack of sex education and the taboo on contraceptives in a still very conservative and macho society explain the consistently high birth rate in the Philippines, where 80% of its population profess Catholicism.

With her newborn baby at the Jose Fabella and after seven deliveries, Ara Paloma stays one more day in the hospital to have a subcutaneous contraceptive implant placed. “I already have too many children, I can not take care of more”, sentence.

