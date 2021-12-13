The moment of reckoning has come for the competitors of the evening edition of Big Brother VIP: tonight whoever wants to can leave the house without paying penalties. Among these there could be Manila Nazzaro.

Manila Nazzaro, like all the other gieffins, had the opportunity to speak with their family and after the call was hesitant about his stay in the Cinecittà house. The former Miss Italy partially explained the reasons only before the famous call:

I don’t know if I can do it, if it’s worth it. I have my children. We get excited, but guys it’s too hard. Soon they will call us one at a time in the confessional to tell us? Ok well at least we will know.

I should have a reason to stay. But I can’t find this now. Needless to insist, everything is fine, but I have a life outside. If I don’t build anything here, I feel useless. If I don’t feel useful, it doesn’t make sense for me to stay.

After her time with loved ones, her positions seemed much clearer to everyone:

I think I have to say hello. I can’t speak now. Only you who can have this experience until the end, do it for me too. I have to tell them [gli autori] they were super cute, but … […] Few times, perhaps never has it happened to me to work for the first time with a woman so young, so good, timely and perfect. I wish you all the luck in this world because you have it here in your heart and also in your head, trust me.

Davide Silvestri he said he was very sorry for this abandonment: “Those who want to stay must go away, those who don’t want to must stay”. At this bridge it was Aldo Montano to reveal the background of the phone call: “Eh, he received a somewhat peculiar phone call. But now he can’t talk about it. I hope he will find a solution, I don’t know the gravity of the situation but if he can’t say it“.