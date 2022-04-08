Manila Nazzaro she went back to her personal life after leaving the Big Brother VIP house.

The showgirl, on Radio RTL 102.5 where she leads’No Problem‘with Valeria Graci and Charlie Gnocchi he talked about relations with the two former roommates.

In particular, those with whom she was most connected, Soleil Sorge and Katia Ricciarelli. On the second she reported seeing some very heavy videos:

What if when I went out I saw videos that bothered me? Yes, Katia talking to Soleil about me and Miriana. She called me a viper and ugly. They were some bad videos to watch. People had shot them for me but I preferred to avoid seeing them again

In addition, he explained why relations with Soleil Sorge broke off so hard and analyzed the situation:

Our relationship faltered with the arrival of Delia. She experienced it as a betrayal also for the friendship I later established with Delia. I have tried several times, however, to explain to her that the fact that I had welcomed Delia did not mean that I could put her aside. Loving one person does not mean not loving another. I was sorry for what happened. We stayed apart a long time but then we cleared up. Relations between us are relaxed and peaceful.

To date, however, they no longer have relations: “We do not feel because we are different in character and we discovered this by living with it. With Miriana, on the other hand, I have another type of relationship. We are very similar and I found the perfect fit in her. “ And then he concluded: