The former Miss Italy against those who insult her for having broken off the relationship with the former footballer.

Manila Nazzaro and Lorenzo Amoruso they broke up a few months ago. It seems the two of us didn’t do it, remaining on good terms. Today Manila has found love again thanks to Stefano Oradei and this news has unleashed those who were fond of the old couple who began to target her by sending him offensive messages on social media.

This is why Manila has decided to come out into the open by letting off steam in Instagram stories. “For days now I have only read comments of this kind on my profile: shame on you, you suck, you should disappear. All bordering on defamation and media profiteering. I was pilloried by those who professed feelings but feelings and respect are something else. You preach respect and then you don’t practice it. You preach disgust towards social hate but then you are the first to practice it. And why all this?” – he began.

Manila defined the story with Lorenzo as wrong and chose to leave him to be happy. “All this because I decided to free myself from a wrong story. All this because I had the courage to choose to be happy”.

Then he launched an appeal to women: “Dear women have the courage to proudly choose who to have next to even if we women this freedom is neither forgiven nor understood. When I said that happiness costs money, I was also referring to this because it is we women who are the first to fail to understand other women”.

“And now if you want to shame a woman who has decided to love and be happy, go ahead. But know that it will be only us women who lose, to whom the freedom to live happily and proud of our strength is criticized and flooded with insults. – he concluded.

The answer of Lorenzo Amoruso it was not long in coming and arrived in a veiled way. “Thought for the day, happy Sunday: while words compete, gestures cross the finish line” – he wrote in an Instagram story.