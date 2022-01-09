Period of clashes and wars in the house of the Big Brother VIP and it seems that two factions have been created. The first is the one “captained” by Katia Ricciarelli against that creature instead of Lulu Selassié.

The two this week had heated clashes so much that the public was outraged by bringing up issues such as racism and homophobia. At the center of the controversy there is in fact Katia Ricciarelli who would have uttered some rather unhappy sentences.

To take the clear defense of Katia there is really Manila Nazzaro who minimized the roommate’s phrases by throwing everything on irony. In the confessional the companion of Lorenzo Amoruso explained:

I don’t have two weights and two measures to judge offenses. But behind Katia’s phrases there is a person with a thousand values ​​and a lot of generosity. Of course I justify Katia Ricciarelli. Because behind Kati’s strong terms, however, there is a very profound thought that speaks of: respect, collaboration, solidarity and even generosity. These are all elements that the other group does not know absolutely. […] For the person that he is I feel I can justify some of his outings. Also because then the strong words also came from others.

Not only that, in the confessional the woman explained that the rude and inappropriate behavior would be those of Lulu Selassié. Manila Nazzaro commented: