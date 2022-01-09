Manila Nazzaro minimizes Katia Ricciarelli’s attacks on other competitors: Miss Italia’s stance
Period of clashes and wars in the house of the Big Brother VIP and it seems that two factions have been created. The first is the one “captained” by Katia Ricciarelli against that creature instead of Lulu Selassié.
The two this week had heated clashes so much that the public was outraged by bringing up issues such as racism and homophobia. At the center of the controversy there is in fact Katia Ricciarelli who would have uttered some rather unhappy sentences.
To take the clear defense of Katia there is really Manila Nazzaro who minimized the roommate’s phrases by throwing everything on irony. In the confessional the companion of Lorenzo Amoruso explained:
I don’t have two weights and two measures to judge offenses. But behind Katia’s phrases there is a person with a thousand values and a lot of generosity. Of course I justify Katia Ricciarelli. Because behind Kati’s strong terms, however, there is a very profound thought that speaks of: respect, collaboration, solidarity and even generosity. These are all elements that the other group does not know absolutely. […] For the person that he is I feel I can justify some of his outings. Also because then the strong words also came from others.
Not only that, in the confessional the woman explained that the rude and inappropriate behavior would be those of Lulu Selassié. Manila Nazzaro commented:
She is a woman who must be respected because she has always been extremely nice to the other group. Those are arrogant and rude ones who have to be ashamed. When Katia blurts out she has this way here a bit strong. Every now and then she exaggerates with certain words, but she herself recognizes it, but she is good and it is not always the case. […] I saw the real rudeness from others and not from Katia. For example, Lulu defines herself as the princess of Rome and then she has a unique vulgarity and her true rude personality comes out.
