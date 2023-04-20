She lost a son and that pain still accompanies her today, despite being a happy mother: Manila Nazzaro moves everyone

Manila Nazzaro he moved everyone with his story, during the television program Today is another day. Even Laura Freddi was unable to hold back the tears and embraced the former Miss Italy.

Credit: Today is another day

In 2020, Manila Nazzaro has lost a child and the memory of that abortion still accompanies her today, despite being a happy mother of two other children: Francesco Pio and Nicolas.

The former Miss Italy opened up on a topic that is taboo for many women. Many are ashamed, they can’t talk about itthey drown out the pain and that only makes things worse.

Many women feel guilty and don’t want to talk about it. Talking about it is good, it’s liberating. We women are not to blame, yet we feel flawed, as if it were up to us.

People told me that I already had children anyway, but this is not fair to any woman. It is still the loss of a son. It’s no less painful if you’re already a mom.

Words they have moved everyonealso Laura Freddi, who could not hold back the tears and hugged the presenter.

Manila Nazzaro then spoke of the end of the love story with Lorenzo Amoruso. She said they were now become two strangers, maybe even the loss of that son changed things. But she today she is serene, a lonely and strong woman, ready to start over.

I rediscovered the pleasure of loving the things in life and myself that I had set aside. I’m back to being the real Manila and my priorities are my children and my career, this world of entertainment that I’ve always loved dearly. I don’t want to cry anymore, I want to be happy, I’ve suffered too much and I’m ready to start over.

Numerous the applause of the public, who listened to the words of the television and radio presenter, Italian actress and former model and Miss Italy 1999.