Manila Nazzaro is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters of this summer. The love story between the former Miss Italy and the dancer Stefano Oradei is proceeding at full speed and is occupying ample space in the pages of the main gossip newspapers. After the end of the love story with Lorenzo Amoruso, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP has completely turned the page.

For some months now Manila Nazzaro has been living her life alongside her new love Stefano Oradei. In an interview with the weekly ‘Confidence’, the former Miss Italy revealed that she had found happiness after the end of the story with the former footballer Lorenzo Amoruso. These were his words:

I’m doing great and I feel full of energy and enthusiasm. I literally revolutionized my life and it took courage, because I did it without certainties about the future.

These days the former competitor of the Big Brother VIP is on vacation with his new partner and his sons Nicolas and Francesco Pio, born from the marriage with Francesco Cozza.

The love between Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei was born a few months ago. As demonstrated by the shots shared on their social pages, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP and the dancer of Dancing with the Stars they are more in love and happy than ever.

In recent days Manila and Stefano have been in Alberobello to spend a few days relaxing and then returned to Rome to celebrate the birthday of Frances Touch, the wife of Raimondo Todaro. By now the story with the former footballer Lorenzo Amoruso is only a distant memory for Manila. The former Miss Italy now lives her happy life alongside her new love Stefano Oradei.