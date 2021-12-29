The former Miss Italy sorry for the words of Clarissa and her partner intervened in her defense

Last live live broadcast that aired Monday at Big Brother Vip. In the episode we returned to talk about the not exactly idyllic relationships between Manila Nazzaro and Clarissa Selassie even if the latter has now been out for a few weeks. The other two sisters Jessica and Lulu remained at home and she continues to defend them by attacking on social media Manila, calling her the most false competitor in the history of the program, a “evil witch”.

All this because Manila continues to complain that some people are smart around the house when it comes to cleaning up. Lulu and Jessica are among them and in recent days yet another clash has occurred. In episode Alfonso Signorini showed Nazzaro the content of some Instagram stories posted by Clarissa to the house and therefore also to Manila. The young woman had written sentences like “Disguised and false viper”.

Not very nice phrases that Manila replied clarifying:

“For me it is a way of respecting to try to lead the new ones as well. It took us three months to make things work, I don’t enjoy saying how things should be done “.

Shortly after, however, she burst into tears and let off steam. “Reading certain things make me sad. Clarissa was the first to whom I opened my heart, I treated her like a daughter and reading certain things hurt me “ – he said.

The mate Lorenzo Amoruso seeing her in difficulty, he immediately intervened on social networks to rescue her. The former footballer wrote a message on Instagram attacking Clarissa: “Little Clarissa, and I do not say small for your age but for your smallness in everything you said and showed in the House, you do not deserve any further comments because you comment on your own for your uselessness and your littleness as a person and as a child spoiled. RESPECT “ – he wrote.