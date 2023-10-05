Manila Nazzaro’s dedication to her new boyfriend leaves fans speechless: here are the statements of the former Miss Italy

Manila Nazzaro she returned to social media and this time she sparked a new controversy due to her words released in a photo. The former Miss Italia Ormi no longer hides her great love for Stefano after the end of her relationship with Lorenzo Amoruso.

In fact, both of them do nothing but share romantic shots together in their profiles, moments of tenderness but also their rediscovery of happiness. This time Manila described her relationship as full of unforgettable moments unlike what she had said with her former partner.

His flaunting of the new relationship, however, is not at all pleasing to social users who have changed their opinion towards him. Despite this, however, it is precisely Manila recently to release some unexpected words regarding Stefano. Here’s what happened.

Manila Nazzaro, her latest photo sparks social media: “I have to say something about Stefano…”

The dedication that the former Miss Italy made towards her new partner was clear and visible to everyone. In fact, the latter, on her Instagram profile, shared her feelings for Stefano in conjunction with their anniversary.

After the media pillory in which Maniera ended up after the end of her relationship with Amoruso, peace seems to slowly return. In the past, in fact, it was she who responded to the criticism she received by explaining: “I was pilloried by those who professed feelings. But feelings and respect are something else entirely. Preach respect and then you don’t put it into practice. All this because I decided to free myself from a wrong story.”

Now the radio speaker is finally living her love story with the dancer in the open and recently uploaded a photo dedicated to Stefano. Inside we can read: “Welcome OCTOBER, our month promises well”. Statement to which the boyfriend himself responded: “I promise you that I will be yours forever. Us everywhere and I will always take care of you… for eternity.”