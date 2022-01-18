The last hours in the house of the Big Brother VIP seem to be the most difficult ones, of almost any issue for Soleil Rises, which after the exit of his colleague Alex Belli and the entrance of the wife of this Delia Duran, is also facing a disappointment on the part of Manila Nazzaro who seems to have sympathized with her rival in love Delia.

To bring this to light was the columnist of the reality show Sonia Bruganelli who decided to make Soleil Sorge immune to Big Brother Vip 6, seizing the ball to throw a poisonous arrow at Manila Nazzaro. In fact, according to the columnist, the latter would have turned his back on Soleil Sorge in solidarity with Delia Duran. Obviously Manila defended herself, asserting that while talking to Alex’s wife, she has always shown that she is on Soleil’s side, which however does not seem to think the same way.

“You should have avoided judging him before. Now you just do excessive respectability. I hate this to keep trying to be champions of justice. That’s enough! “ – said Soleil.

Katia Ricciarelli defends Manila

He thought about taking the defense of Nazzaro Katia Ricciarelli who also took the opportunity to attack Sorge, as he was hurt by the behavior that the girl had towards him: “Today you walked away from me, and I was very upset. You made me suffer today … “

Soleil at first, after being defended by Belli, tried to explain to Ricciarelli that she was not angry with her but that she just wanted some time to be alone and reflect. Later, however, Sorge made a further statement against Katia stating that she did not understand why in the episode she said things about Manila Nazzaro while hours he criticized her for her approach to Delia Duran: “You too shared my thoughts on Manila and now you back off?” Katia Ricciarelli at GF Vip 6 then exploded: “I can not stand it anymore…”.

Could this confrontation have brought their friendship to an end?