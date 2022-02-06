Manila Nazzaro is one of the most loved and discussed contestants of this edition. The former Miss Italy today he is at the center of a controversy for some sentences pronounced against a former competitor.

While he was in the pool to confide in Miriana Trevisan in fact, the speech relating to the relationship that the showgirl had with Nicola Pisu came out.

Manila Nazzaro recalled the moment when Nicola Pisu told Miriana Trevisan that she deserved a man who treated her badly. These words did not please Manila that he explained:

There were some things I didn’t like about her. I know it wasn’t nice. Then above all as always, that bad stuff you did in the confessional. Yes, come on when during the nominations she voted for you and said ‘let’s hope you find men who…’. That is, Miri hit rock bottom there and for me you can drown.

The public could not turn a blind eye to “drowning”. The woman concluded:

Just put a wall there. When a man tells you something like that it’s the end of the boom, that’s it and that’s okay. He told you you deserved a man who treated you badly, it was a bad thing with no justification. That was bad there, it hit rock bottom.

Nazzaro then continued to console her friend by pointing out that she did not do anything wrong:

In that story you were practically speaking only you. You were with him also because you were lacking in affection. […] You weren’t wrong Miriana, maybe you made mistakes to protect him. Of course you learn from mistakes. It happens that one stumbles, but the important thing is to treasure it. Greatness of mind is admitting the mistake and understanding it. You made a mistake in good faith and you did it out of altruism.