The former Miss Italy is no longer hiding: here’s who she was spotted with

Manila Nazzaro is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in recent weeks. The end of the love story with Lorenzo Amoruso was one of the topics to which the main gossip newspapers dedicated ample space. Over the last few hours, the news has emerged that the former Miss Italy has come out into the open with her new partner. Let’s find out all the details together.

Manila Nazzaro is no longer hiding. After the end of the love story with Lorenzo Amoruso, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP has found serenity alongside his new partner, the dancer of Dancing with the Stars Stefano Oradei. Even if the couple has not yet confirmed the rumors about them, there are many social clues that suggest that the two have now decided not to hide anymore.

Are Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei a couple? The numerous social clues would confirm that between the former Miss Italy and the dancer of Dancing with the Stars they would start one attendance. Yesterday, in fact, the former Miss Italy was tagged in some Instagram Stories that did not go unnoticed in the eyes of the most curious.

The shots of the restaurant where Manila Nazzaro spent the day were shared by Stefano Oradei himself who accompanied the images in question with the following caption:

After all, energy and enthusiasm are everything, and you are my everything.

It is currently unclear who the dancer was referring to Dancing with the Stars but lovers of gossip they are sure that Stefano Oradei’s words were addressed to Manila Nazzaro.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if the former Miss Italy will break the silence about this affair much talk.