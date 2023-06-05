These are the words of the former Miss Italy: “Criticized because I decided to get rid of a wrong story”

Manila Nazzaro is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters in recent weeks. The love story that the former contestant of Big Brother VIP started with Stefano Oradei is occupying the pages of many gossip newspapers. Over the last few hours, the former Miss Italy has let herself go to a long social outburst that has certainly not gone unnoticed. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Manila Nazzaro a real fury on social media. Following the gossip that she saw her starring with her new partner Stefano Oradei, the former Miss Italy has decided to break the silence and expose you on this much-talked-about affair. As already anticipated, the former gieffina let herself go for a long time social outlet which has not gone unnoticed.

These were the words that Manila Nazzaro shared via some Instagram Stories:

It’s been days now that I’ve only read comments like this on my profile: shame on you, you suck, you should disappear. All bordering on defamation and media profiteering. I was pilloried by those who professed feelings but feelings and respect are something else. You preach respect and then you don’t practice it. All this because I decided to free myself from a wrong story.

And, continuing, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he then added:

All this because I had the courage to choose to be happy. Dear women, have the courage to proudly choose who to have next to you, even if this freedom is neither forgiven nor understood for us women. When I said that happiness costs money I was also referring to this because we women are the first to not understand other women.

Finally, concluding, Manila Nazzaro he has declared: