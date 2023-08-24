The couple has decided to go and live together: the words of the former Miss Italy

Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei are without a doubt the most talked about characters of this summer. The couple, after the numerous rumors circulating about them, have decided to come out and live the love that binds them in the light of the sun. Over the last few hours, the former Miss Italy and her partner have become the protagonists of an announcement that is causing a lot of talk. Let’s find out together what it is.

In these last days Manila Nazzaro gave an interview to the weekly ‘Gente’. Here the former competitor of Big Brother VIP has revealed some background of his private life that have certainly not gone unnoticed. In fact, the former Miss Italy confessed to the well-known newspaper that she had started the domestic partnership with his new partner Stefano Oradei.

These were the words that Manila released to the weekly:

I’m a cautious person but this time I took the plunge, perhaps because this story started off as true and serious right away and I had a great need for stability, something that the previous relationship hadn’t been able to satisfy.

Continuing with the interview, Lorenzo Amoruso’s ex-girlfriend also revealed how hers are children they made this decision.

In this regard, these were the words of the former gieffina:

My kids accepted it right away.

This, therefore, seems to be a real golden age for Manila Nazzaro.

After the end of the story with Lorenzo Amoruso, the former competitor of Big Brother VIP he has found that much sought-after serenity alongside his new partner Stephen. Just a few weeks ago, the dancer dedicated sweet words to his partner via Instagram: