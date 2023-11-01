According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Manila Nazzaro she will soon get married to Stefano Oradei. The two had intended to hide their future wedding but the date of the special day has already appeared on the web. Let’s find out all the details together.

There love story between Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei continues well. This was demonstrated by some rumors that emerged online that speak of an alleged marriage. The news appeared in “Chi Magazine”, the weekly magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini. Needless to say, the chatter went viral within a matter of hours and the couple’s attempt to keep it a secret was futile.

The former face of Dancing with the Stars brought light back to the life of Manila which has been through a difficult period. In fact, fresh from the breakup with Lorenzo Amoruso after five years of love, the woman left behind her painful separation. Now, thanks to the dancer’s support, he has finally found it again happiness.

The couple immediately started living together and, apparently, now the alleged one has also arrived marriage. The direct weekly Alfonso Signorini received the news from sources very close to the couple, they would be close friends. As for the dateagain “Chi Magazine” writes that the wedding could take place in the month of May 2024.

Manila Nazzaro: the failed marriage with Francesco Cozza

We are currently not aware of thereliability of this news but, in the event that everything was confirmed, this would be the second marriage. In fact, even before her engagement with Lorenzo Amoruso, the former gieffina was married to Francesco Cozza, a former footballer. After 12 years, the two years have decided to put a definitive point to their relationship.