The two were photographed together for the first time since romance rumors surfaced.

Manila Nazzaro seems to have archived the long love affair with the former footballer Lorenzo Amoruso and now it would seem that he has already broken into another person’s heart.

The portal launched the scoop first Today.it who named Stefano Oradei, professional dancer who has been in the cast of Dancing with the Stars for years. Rumors that had also found confirmation from the former Amoruso who during a live Instagram had revealed that he was aware of this new acquaintance, also advancing the hypothesis that there was something between the two even before their separation.

Source: web

“So much malice and cowardice towards me. Everyone knows it by now, so I have no problem saying it: Mrs. Nazzaro, a few days after we broke up and probably already before, look what I come to think, she was already dating another person” – the accusation launched by Lorenzo Amoruso in live social media.

Today what seemed like only rumors are confirmed thanks to a photo published by the portal Pipol TV where Manila is seen together with Stefano at a meeting with some of her friends. The following caption has been added below the shot:

“Manila Nazzaro and Stefano Oradei are in the same sporting club in Rome. He is engaged in dance lessons attended by her friends, Milena Miconi and Angela Melillo. However, she does not get on the track but is not far away. And she lets herself be photographed with the group of friends that Barbara Bouchet also joins. They are at home in the sports center and take a photo all together and Stefano Oradei also appears with them, alongside Manila. It is the first social image.”

We will see if in the next few days the two will make their love story official, perhaps on social networks, confirming what today are rumors confirmed, however, by shots together.