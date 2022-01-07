There is an air of tension in the house of the GF Vip. Criticism and clashes are now the order of the day. There is a clear split. The contestants split into various groups. To keep the tension sky high, are the rages from Katia Ricciarelli against Lulu Selassie. Often the singer indulges in harsh words that divide the media opinion in two.

Some competitors are convinced that Ricciarelli enjoys a certain favoritism, given her age. During a live broadcast Sophie Codegoni, in confessional, he lets himself go and comments Like this: “We must give weight to words. In here bad things have been said many times, which are not good and are always justified with “Eh, but she is a great woman”, precisely for this reason I expect more “.

I’m not of the same opinion for sure either Manila Nazzaro nor Soleil Sorge, which you are lined up without a doubt on Katia’s side. After the clash that took place between her and Lulu, the singer does not seem at all willing to step back and is convinced that she is on the side of reason. His over-the-top terms like “bitch” would only be pronounced on provocation.

Ricciarelli justifies itself as follows: “I got some words and then I also answered the little girl who is really a bitch and there is nothing to do. Enough”. Therefore no respite in sight for the moment. Manila Nazzaro and Soleil Sorge are of the same opinion. The influencer accuses the princess, declaring that the vulgarity and her rudeness are evident to all: “She defines herself as the princess of Rome and has vulgar ways. Here his true personality comes out. It is a sin of rudeness “.

Manila Nazzaro is also firmly on Katia’s side: “I justify it because behind Katia’s strong terms, there is still a very profound thought that speaks of respect, collaboration, solidarity and generosity. All four elements that the other group does not know absolutely ”.